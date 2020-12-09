Organisers plan to stage a series of build-up rides, starting with one at Al Qudra

The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge will be back again in end-March next year. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: Cycling enthusiasts in the region have a new date to mark in their diaries now that the annual Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge will take place in March next year.

Organisers announced on Wednesday that the main event, the 92km Adult Race, will roll out on March 26, 2021 while the Junior Race of the region’s favourite amateur cycling event will take place a day earlier on March 25.

Confirmation of the dates means the region’s growing cycling community can start planning ahead for their big day. To help riders get in premium condition, a series of build-up rides is already underway at the Al Qudra Cycle Track on the outskirts of Dubai.

The first of these build-up rides was a huge success, with almost 400 participants pedalling 37kms at Al Qudra earlier this year.

Three more build-up rides, each of increasing distance, are now available for registration, along with the main events in March. The next build-up ride is confirmed for December 18 and participants can register at www.cyclingchallenge.ae.

Stewart Howison, Race Director, said: “It’s great to confirm the dates of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge and allow the region’s thriving cycling community to start preparing in earnest.

“Conditions in Dubai in March are usually ideal for cycling. We can’t wait to see more and more riders involved in the sport by joining our build-up rides and getting in shape to complete in the challenge through the streets of Dubai.”

Held in partnership with Spinneys, Dubai 92 and Dubai Sports Council, the challenge is one of the Middle East’s premium sporting races, regularly attracting thousands of riders from all over the world. The event celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2019 with 1,500 cyclists taking part in three build-up rides and 2,500 competing in the final race.