There are three more Build-Up Races ahead of the main Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Image Credit: Supplied

Organisers have the 92-day countdown to the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge taking place in February 2022 in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, with the second 45km Build-Up Ride fast approaching later this month.

Since the official opening of registration, this year’s race has seen record numbers in sign-ups for the first of the Build-Up Rides, with over 500 cyclists entering the 37km ride on October 30. With already more than 1,600 cyclists signed up for the preparatory rides, many more are expected to join for the remaining Build-Up Ride events.

There are three remaining Build-Up Rides planned at the purpose-built Al Qudra Cycle Track in Dubai with this month’s session held on November 27 to aid cyclists in their preparations for the race. The remaining two build-up races are on December 18 and January 22.

With the start of this year’s Dubai Big 5 competition, which continues throughout the Build-Up Rides into the main 92km race in February, the fight for this year’s leader’s jersey is ramping up after the recent season opener.

Following the first Build-Up Ride of 37km on October 30, Josh Salvatus from the Philippines will wear the coveted yellow jersey to begin Build-Up Ride 2 on, with strong competition expected from Filipino compatriot Darwin Corpuz and a tight field. In the female category, Michelle Lindqvist from Sweden will wear the leader’s jersey following her strong performance in the first race.

Stewart Howison, Race Director, said: “We’re delighted to begin the 92-day countdown to this year’s Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge in partnership with Dubai Sports Council. We’re already looking to break event records in this year’s event, with over 500 cyclists registering for our first Build-Up Ride on October 30.

“With a particularly strong field in our DUBAI BIG 5 competition and our growing number of sign-ups, we expect a great turnout for the remaining races this year; and with what we anticipate will be ideal racing conditions, a really exciting final race come February.”

Held in partnership with Spinneys, Dubai 92 and Dubai Sports Council, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is one of the Middle East’s premium sporting races, regularly attracting thousands of riders from all over the world.