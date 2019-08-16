Dubai: The Brazilian national team were among those invited to play in the Fifth Festa UAE International Sepaktakraw tournament at the Dubai World Trade Centre’s Dubai Sports World on Friday. The three-member squad from Brazil were joined by the Myanmar national team and six local Filipino teams in the eight-team invitational competition. After this weekend’s tournament, the Brazilian squad will travel to Thailand for the King’s Cup Sepaktakraw World Championship to be played later this month.
Sepaktakraw is a sport that originated in South-East Asia, and is similar to volleyball. However, players use their feet, knee, chest and head to push the rattan ball over the net.