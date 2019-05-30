Abu Dhabi: Nayef Saeed Al Kathiri claimed the top honours in the .22 rifle shooting competition at the inaugural Al Forsan Ramadan Championship.

The second place was bagged by Nayef Al Moharami, while Saqr Al Dahmani stood third.

In the female category, Mohra Ahmad Al Tamimi claimed the first place followed by Aoi Lisette Lofranco and Aysha Ahmed Al Suwaidi in second and third place respectively. In the 9mm pistol category, Mohammad Al Kaabi emerged as the best shooter. Ali Mubarak Omar was second while the third place was bagged by Khalid Al Menhali.

Tariq Abdul Rahim Al Hosani, Vice-Chairman of Al Forsan, and Khalifa Al Hemeiri, CEO of Al Forsan Holding, handed out a total of Dh240,000 of prize money to the winners.

“We look forward to having bigger and better tournaments organised by Al Forsan both locally and regionally. The resort has the potential to remain at the forefront of sports and leisure organizations in the UAE,” said Al Hosani.