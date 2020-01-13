The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship course is in prime condition. Image Credit: European Tour

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Golf Club is all set to welcome the world’s best golfers this week for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with the course in prime condition despite heavy rain and high winds over the past few days.

While many parts of the UAE suffered flooding and wind damage, the Championship Course looks impeccable thanks to a team of round-the-clock greenkeepers and a state-of-the-art drainage system across the fairways.

As some of the top athletes in the game arrive in the UAE capital, they would be forgiven for thinking the storm was a piece of fiction as the sun was beating down on the course on Monday.

Peter German, the Executive Tournament Director, was quick to praise the Abu Dhabi Golf Club staff course for being able to handle the situation.

“We are pleased to confirm the adverse weather has had no substantial effect on preparations for the Championship and we are all set to host the 2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA starting on Thursday,” he told Gulf News.

“The golf course recovered extremely quickly from the heavy rainfall which is a tribute to the preparatory planning and the hard work put in by the excellent greenkeepers here at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club. With the strong field, including Brooks Koepka, the World No. 1, and with an enhanced Championship village, we are confident the weather won’t stop the 15th Championship from providing the best spectator experience to date.

“The only real effect of the weather was that we had to switch the Sunday Qualifying Tournament from Yas Links to Saadiyat Beach Golf Club at the last minute which was remarkably seamless and demonstrated both the excellent array of golf courses on offer and the fantastic support the Championship enjoys from the entire golfing community in Abu Dhabi.”

Alongside Koepka, a host of names will be competing for the Falcon Trophy, including world No. 6 Patrick Cantlay, 2018 Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood, 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic winner Bryson DeChambeau, Ireland’s 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry and South Africa’s 2010 Open winner Louis Oosthuizen.

There is some unsettled weather forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, but the skies are predicted to be clear for the duration of the competition form Thursday to Sunday.

Entry list - Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Brooks KOEPKA, USA

Patrick CANTLAY, USA

Tommy FLEETWOOD, England

Bryson DECHAMBEAU, USA

Shane LOWRY, Ireland

Louis OOSTHUIZEN, South Africa

Bernd WIESBERGER, Austria

Matthew FITZPATRICK, England

Danny WILLETT, England

Matt WALLACE, England

Sergio GARCIA, Spain

Rafa CABRERA BELLO, Spain

Ian POULTER, England

Victor PEREZ, France

Erik VAN ROOYEN, South Africa

Eddie PEPPERELL, England

Tom LEWIS, England

Shaun NORRIS, South Africa

Lee WESTWOOD, England

Joshua HILL, England

Ahmed SKAIK, UAE

Roope KAKKO, Finland

Marcus ARMITAGE, England

Martin KAYMER, Germany

Brandon STONE, South Africa

Branden GRACE, South Africa

Chris WOOD, England

Pablo LARRAZABAL, Spain

Steven BROWN, England

Nicolasa COLSAERTS, Belgium

Sebastian SODERBERG, Sweden

Christiaan BEZUIDENHOUT, South Africa

Andrea PAVAN, Italy

Marcus KINHULT, Sweden

Mikko KORHONEN, Finland

Jorge CAMPILLO, Spain

Stephen GALLACHER, Scotland

Scott HEND, Australia

​Justin HARDING, South Africa

Kurt KITAYAMA, USA

David LIPSKY, USA

Aaron RAI, England

Asahun WU, China

Paul WARING, England

Richard MCEVOY, England

Alex BJÖRK, Sweden

Alexander LEVY, France

Joost LUITEN, Netherlands

Shubhankar SHARMA, India

Haotong LI, China

Wade ORMSBY, Australia

Rasmus HOJGAARD, Denmark

Thomas PIETERS, Belgium

Guido MIGLIOZZI, Italy

Ryan FOX, New Zealand

David LAW, Scotland

Graeme STORM, England

Padrain HARRINGTON, Ireland

Thomas BJORN, Denmark

Robert KARLSSON, Sweden

Paul LAWRIE, Scotland

Viktor HOVLAND, Norway

Zach MURRAY, New Zealand

Yuxin LIN, China

Robert MACINTYRE, Scotland

BEn HEBERT, France

Matthais SCHWAB, Austria

Mike LORENZO-VERA, France

Romain LANGASQUE, France

Jason SCRIVENER, Australia

Richard STERNE, South Africa

Adri ARNAUS, Spain

Thomas DETRY, Belgium

Andy SULLIVAN, England

Matthew SOUTHGATE, England

Joachim B HANSEN, Denmark

Jordan SMITH, England

Masahiro KAWAMURA, Japan

Richie RAMSAY, Scotland

Zander LOMBARD, South Africa

George COETZEE, South Africa

Kalle SAMOOJA, Finland

Andrew JOHNSTON, England

Nacho ELVIRA, Spain

Oliver WILSON, England

Gavin GREEN, Malaysia

Scott JAMIESON, Scotland

Kiradech APHIBARNRAT, Thailand

Chris PAISLEY, England

Alvaro QUIROS, Spain

Joakim LAGERGREN, Sweden

Nino BERTASIO, Italy

Fabrizio ZANOTTI, Paraguay

Eduardo MOLINARI, Italy

Sean CROCKER, USA

Justin WALTERS, South Africa

Ross FISHER, England

Sam HORSFIELD, England

Adrian OTAEGUI, Spain

David DRYSDALE, Scotland

Renato PARATORE, Italy

Jeff WINTHER, Denmark

Ashley CHESTERS, England

Grant FORREST, Scotland

Soren KJELDSEN, Denmark

Max KIEFFER, GErmany

David HORSEY, England

Callum SHINKWIN, England

Dean BURMESTER, South Africa

Tapio PULKKANEN, Finald

Jeunghun WANG, South Korea

Lorenzo GAGLI, Italy

Mattheiu PAVON, France

Oliver FISHER, England

Lucas HERBERT, Australia

Robert ROCK, England

Jack SINGH BRAR, England

Victor DUBUISSON, France

Hadyn PORTEOUS, South Africa

James MORRISON, England

Gaganjeet BHULLAR, India

Julien GUERRIER, France

Charl SCHWARTZEL, South Africa

Thomas AIKEN, South Africa

David HOWELL, England

Thongchai JAIDEE, Thailand

Raphael JACQUELIN, France

Jamie DONALDSON, Wales

Francesco LAPORTA, Italy

Callum HILL, Scotland

Richard BLAND, England