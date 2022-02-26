Dubai: Abu Dhabi Polo rallied late to outplay Zedan Polo in the first quarter-finals of the Dubai Gold Cup polo tournament at the Al Habtoor Polo, Resort and Club in Dubai on Saturday.

The guests at the IFZA VIP Lounge were treated to a high-class action with the second quarter-finals also producing a close contest with Dubai Wolves By CAFU producing a late flourish to outwit the seasoned Ghantoot Polo.

Abu Dhabi Polo and Zedan Polo got off to a flying start and had several close shaves at both the ends, but still none of the teams could find the mark. After two barren chukkers due to some smart defending during some high-quality action, Zedan went ahead in the third minute and by the end of the chukker they had increased the lead to 2-0.

Stung by the two reverses, Abu Dhabi fought back gallantly to not only level the scores before adding two more goals. They held on to two-goal lead to finish the chukker 4-2.

20-yard free hit

Abu Dhabi continued from where they left off in the fifth and extended the lead to 5-2. Though Zedan scored immediately off the throw from the centre, it was not enough to trouble Abu Dhabi, who scored off a 20-yard free hit to run out and take the final scoreline to 7-3. Jeronimo del Carril, a seven-goal handicapper, finished top scorer for Abu Dhabi with four goals.

In the second quarter-finals, Marcos Araya’s six goals helped Dubai Wolves by CAFU snatch victory from the jaws of defeat after trailing 6-3 at halftime.

Dubai Wolves by CAFU and Ghantoot Polo players in an intense midfield tussle during their entertaining quarter-finals. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The Wolves turned the tables on the experienced Ghantoot in the fourth chukker. The scintillating seven minutes saw Wolves going for the kill after “realigning their lines and ironing out the errors”.

The Wolves scored three goals but also let one in to finish the fourth chukker with Ghantoot still ahead at 7-6.

Grabbing the lead

In the fifth chukker, the Wolves went all out and levelled the scores and grabbed the lead for the first time with a free hit, three minutes from time. The Wolves held on to win the contest 9-7 after scoring with seconds remaining.

In the semi-finals, Abu Dhabi Polo will take on UAE Polo team while Dubai Wolves By CAFU, runners-up in Hildon Cup, will take on Al Habtoor.

Teams:

Zedan Polo: Khalid Alomran, Gonzalo Ferrari (5), Manuel Plaza (6), Tomas Panelo (7).

Abu Dhabi Polo: Faris Al Yabhouni (0), Segundo Amadori (4), Jeronimo del Carril (7), Santiago Cernadas (7).

Dubai Wolves By CAFU: Habtoor Al Habtoor (1), Charles Cooney (3), Carlos Ulloa (6), Alfredo Cappella (8).