Al Tayer, Al Mansoori aim to make decisive move after being edged out in Speed Cat Run

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Tayer and Majed Al Mansoori believe they have the speed to win. Image Credit: Supplied

Fujairah: Team Abu Dhabi are ready for a showdown with Dubai Police at the Fujairah Grand Prix tomorrow (Saturday) as a fascinating battle develops for the 2021 UIM XCAT World Championship.

Rashed Al Tayer and Majed Al Mansoori in Abu Dhabi 5 believe they can turn the tables on Arif Al Zaffain and Nadir Bin Hendi after being edged out by the Dubai Police combination in the final of today’s Speed Cat Run for the Fujairah Trophy.

Dubai Police lead the XCAT world title race by three points from Abu Dhabi 5 heading into the last of three Grand Prix races off Fujairah International Marine Club tomorrow afternoon.

But with team-mates Shaun Torrente and Faleh Al Mansoori in Abu Dhabi 4 aiming for their second victory in 48 hours and the Dubai Grand Prix to follow on December10-11, Al Tayer is confident of a positive outcome in Fujairah.

Very strong

“Our boat is running very well and it was close today, and we have the speed to win if we can get in front,” said Al Tayer following the Speed Cat Run, which saw the XCAT boats facing off in a knockout series of head-to-head sprints.

“Dubai Police are very strong, but we are going to give everything to take pole position tomorrow morning and we believe we can do it.”

Al Tayer and Al Mansoori beat their team-mates on the way to the final today, but Abu Dhabi 4, the 2018 world champions, are planning a final charge in Fujairah to keep alive their hopes of another XCAT crown.

Immediately after the Speed Cat Run, Torrente was in deep discussion with his Team Abu Dhabi mechanics, looking for ways to fine tune the boat which ran perfectly to win race two following an engine failure in the Grand Prix opener.