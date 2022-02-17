Abu Dhabi: The 12th edition of TriYAS presented by ADNOC is set to take place on Saturday 12th March. The community favourite event held at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, provides members of the local community, and beyond, with an opportunity to test their abilities in the annual triathlon around the infamous Formula 1 circuit.
There are 12 separate categories at the 2022 event including an exciting new format, a Mixed Relay, with two males and two females competing together, each athlete will complete a 200m swim, 5km bike, and 1250m run. A team member must complete all three disciplines before the next member starts.
Other team events include Sprint Team Relay or Olympic Team Relay options and for the individual events, triathletes can compete within the Sprint, Olympic or Super Sprint categories, ensuring a variety of categories to compete in.
Race ready
With less than one month to go until the start line, those already registered can ramp up preparation with the help of a special training programme which has been put together in order to ensure participants are race ready. The training programme includes tips for all three disciplines, along with guidance on how much rest you should be taking each week.
Participants are encouraged to bring their family and friends along for a joyous day with plenty of delicious Food and Beverage, along with fun activities to keep the children (and adults) entertained.
All participants and spectators must present a green Al Hosn pass and a negative PCR test result within 96 hours of entering the venue.
Event organiser’s have announced the last chance for triathletes to secure an early bird discount for TriYAS. Participants are encouraged to sign up before Friday 18th to lock in a 10% discount.