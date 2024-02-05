Sharjah: UAE fencers continued to swell the hosts’ medals tally, adding three golds and a silver in the team competition of the seventh Arab Women Sports Tournament in Sharjah Women’s Sports Club on Sunday.

The Sharjah Women’s Sports Club secured a gold medal in the teams foil and a bronze in the teams sabre while Fujairah Martial Arts Club bagged gold in the epée and sabre, bringing the total medals to nine as fencing competition came to an end.

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club won the foil title after overcoming a stiff challenge from Oman Fencing team. Syria’s Al Shorta SC secured the third place.

Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the Arab, Asia and UAE Fencing Federation; Sheikha Hayat Bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, Chairwoman of the Equal Opportunities and Gender Equality Committee at the Arab National Olympic Committees, Hanan Al Mahmoud, Vice-Chairman of the Higher Steering Committee for AWST, along with winners. Image Credit: Supplied

Fujairah Martial Arts Club showcased their prowess by edging out Al Shorta in the sabre final while they clinched the épée team gold after an intense battle with Oman in the final, leaving Bahrain’s Busaiteen Club for bronze. Sharjah Women’s Sports Team earned the bronze in team foil.

The Sharjah Women’s Sports fencers dedicated their gold medal to Chairperson of Sharjah Women’s Sports Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, acknowledging her unparalleled support, patronage and also providing athletes with the encouragement and resources needed to excel on the international stage.

Relentless pursuit of win

Sharjah’s top-ranked UAE fencer Zeinab Al Housani, reflecting on the journey to gold medal, said: “The path to victory was fraught with challenges, yet our determination remained unshaken. Having practised this sport for nearly eight years, I’ve learnt the value of patience and the relentless pursuit of victory, no matter the obstacles. Our triumph serves as a vital morale-booster as we look ahead to the upcoming Asian Championship in Bahrain.”

In volleyball, Egypt’s Sporting Club consolidated their position at the top of Group A after a superb victory over Lebanon's Byblos Volleyball Club on Monday. The Egyptian team swept the match in three straight sets (25-19, 25-20, 25-12).

Egypt's Sporting Club (red) consolidated their position with a superb win over and Lebanon's Byblos Volleyball Club. Image Credit: Supplied

In the second match that had fans on the edge of their seats, Iraq’s Akkad Ankawa Sports Club overcame a challenging start in the tournament to ultimately secure the first win against UAE’s Fatima bint Mubarak Academy in four sets (23-25, 25-18, 25-10, 25-22).

At the end of Monday’s matches, Egypt’s Sporting Club are leading Group A with two victories, followed by Lebanese Byblos Volleyball Club and Iraq’s Akkad Ankawa, each with a win and a loss. The Fatima bint Mubarak Academy team remain in the fourth place.

After securing their third consecutive win on Monday, Syria’s Al Thawra Club and Al Fuheis team of Jordanian are on track to qualifying for the final in the basketball competition.

Newcomers Al Thawra (white) defeated Saudi Arabia's Capital Club in the basketball event on Monday. The win has taken Al Thawra to the top of the table. Image Credit: Supplied