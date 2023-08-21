Sharjah: UAE’s female athletes made their country proud concluding the season with an outstanding 335 medals, won across 70 championships including 51 local and 19 international competitions. Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohamed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of Sharjah Women’s Sports while appreciating their efforts, said: “Women’s sports achieve a significant leap in Sharjah, where clubs promote a vibrant culture and sports institutional regulations guide activities of clubs to bring out the fullest potential of sportswomen. Such achievements can only happen when backed by proper funding and strategies for building successive generations of high-performing athletes.

“We have witnessed an unprecedented season with our champions bringing 335 medals home. What we have achieved so far in women’s sports in the UAE is just one milestone in an ongoing journey, which we in Sharjah are focusing on in the women’s sports sector. We encourage more support and sponsorship from local institutions and expect more engagement from society. We envision Arab female athletes qualifying in all international sports arenas,” she added.

The accolades earned include 166 gold medals, 89 silver, and 84 bronze in eight individual and team competitions, with 32 in fencing, archery and shooting; 21 in karate; six in basketball and two medals each in volleyball and table tennis.

The remarkable achievements of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club during the 2022-23 sports season include Fatima Al Hosani’s athletics bronze medal at the Arab Games in Algeria; Amna Al Awadhi’s best national team score in archery at the Youth World Cup in Ireland and Yasmin Tahlak’s record in the 10-metre air rifle game during the Arab Championship in Egypt that got her a third place.

This success was achieved due to intensive preparation and comprehensive strategies developed by each game’s technical, administrative, and medical teams. The club’s management has developed clear plans to advance sports skills and prepare players to participate in championships. One of these plans was to provide individual and group camps for all teams: 19 camps locally and seven internationally.

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club’s dedication to create Olympians has spared no expense in equipping all its facilities, preparing athletes to qualify for, as well as training for supporting staff in the sports field.

One of the most prominent initiatives collaboratively launched by Sharjah Women’s Sports and Sharjah Women’s Sports Club was ‘Media Appearance Training Workshop for Sports Teams’, in partnership with Sharjah Media City. The workshop introduced players to the basics of media appearance and the skills they would need to lead impactful media engagements, locally and internationally.