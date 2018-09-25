Dubai: Former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson will attend a Kumite One League mixed martial arts (MMA) event between the UAE and India at the National Sports Club of India in Mumbai on Saturday.

Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Saeed Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan has collaborated with Mohammad Ali Budhwani, chairman of Toyam Industries, India, to make this event possible.

Zulfiquar Ghadiyali, chief executive officer of Shaikh Tahnoun’s Private Office said: “This is a unique opportunity for both India and the UAE to increase bilateral connect at an individual level. Any opportunity to invigorate this centuries old bond is always a priority to the royal office.

“Shaikh Tahnoun will come to Mumbai to provide impetus to the K1 League and support the growth of MMA, which helps promote a healthy lifestyle among youth.”

In association with the All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation (AIMMAF), the K1 League will soon launch a global grassroots initiative to identify talent and nurture them to professionalism. In its first season, emphasis will be placed on identifying talent throughout the UAE and India.