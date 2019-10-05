Beijing: Top-seeded Ash Barty advanced to the final of the China Open with a three-set victory over Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
The French Open champion traded breaks of serve in the third set before scraping past her Dutch opponent 6-3, 3-6, 7-6.
“The quality from both of us was exceptional at times,” said Australian Barty, who credited new members of her backroom team and a better physical and mental outlook for the improvements she has made over the past 18 months.
“I’m pretty happy with the way I was able to fight and dig in,” she added.
In the men’s event, top-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem battled to a 2-6, 7-6, 7-5 win over Russian Karen Khachanov.