Ashleigh Barty of Australia hits a return during her women's singles quarter-final match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing on October 4, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Beijing: Top-seeded Ash Barty advanced to the final of the China Open with a three-set victory over Kiki Bertens on Saturday.

The French Open champion traded breaks of serve in the third set before scraping past her Dutch opponent 6-3, 3-6, 7-6.

“The quality from both of us was exceptional at times,” said Australian Barty, who credited new members of her backroom team and a better physical and mental outlook for the improvements she has made over the past 18 months.

“I’m pretty happy with the way I was able to fight and dig in,” she added.