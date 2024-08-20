Cincinnati: World No 3 Aryna Sabalenka downed sixth seed Jessica Pegula in straight sets to claim the 15th title of her career at the WTA Cincinnati Open on Monday.

The 26-year-old from Belarus clinched a 6-3, 7-5 victory for her second title of the season following her Australian Open triumph in Melbourne in January.

“This trophy means a lot, it is a really big achievement, especially coming after injury, with this fear of getting injured again,” Sabalenka, who missed Wimbledon with a shoulder injury, said in her courtside interview, broadcast by Sky Sports.

“My team did everything they could to make sure I felt as good as I can and I am proud of myself I was able to handle all of those emotions.”

Sabalenka will now replace Coco Gauff as the new world No 2.

Jannik Sinner of Italy with the Rook Wood Cup on Monday. Image Credit: AFP

Sinner wins

Italy’s world No 1 Jannik Sinner defeated Frances Tiafoe in straight sets to win the ATP Cincinnati Open on Monday.

Sinner claimed his fifth victory of the season in emphatic style, swatting aside Tiafoe 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in 1hr 36 min to underscore his credentials for next Monday’s US Open.

The win was Sinner’s third in an ATP Masters event after previous victories in Toronto and Miami.

Sinner, the reigning Australian Open holder, now owns 15 titles after denying Tiafoe a first American success in Cincinnati since Andy Roddick won in 2006.

“It was a very difficult week, tough week. I’m very happy about today’s match ... It was very tough mentally ... We both felt a lot of tension, but I’m very glad about the level I played, especially in the important moments,” Sinner said in the on-court interview after the match.

Sinner heads to the August 26 start of the US Open as a major favourite, standing more than 2,000 points clear of world No 2 Novak Djokovic.

“I’m confident, but it’s important to be able to recover to be ready for New York,” the Italian said afterwards.