Felix Auger-Aliassime became the first seed to fall on the day as the Canadian fourth seed was tripped by Italian Lorenzo Sonego. The World No. 67 won 7-6, 6-4 to enter the quarterfinals of the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship on Wednesday.
The Italian can wield a guitar as well as a tennis racquet. His song Un Solo Secondo, created in collaboration with friend ‘AlterEdo’, has surpassed the one-million mark on Spotify.
World No. 9 Auger-Aliassime, who came to Dubai after a semifinal run at the Qatar Open, needed three sets to beat Maxime Cressy in the first round. But against Sonego, the Canadian was unable to keep pace with Sonega. The Italian wrapped up the tiebreaker and took the momentum into the second set, which Sonego won relatively easily.
“It was really tough today, but I played really well,” said the World No. 67. “I was really aggressive with my serve. I improved my game this year and I [have] some good experience . I’m really happy to beat Felix,” Sonego added
In other matches, seventh-seeded German Alexander Zverev beat World No. 92 Christopher O’Connell of Australia 7-5, 6-4; second seed Andrey Rublev conjured a 1-6, 7-6, 7-6 win over Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands saw off the challenge of Mikael Ymner of Sweden, ranked 59 in the world, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.