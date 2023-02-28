Dubai: Tunisian Malek Jaziri, who retired from professional tennis on Monday after the first-round loss on Monday, said he had his best memories in Dubai during a felicitation ceremony organised by Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday.
“Not an easy decision to take to play the last match in Dubai as it was my home for many years. I played my best tournament here and always felt very warm. Thank you everyone. I had my best memories on this court. Good bye,” said the 2018 semi-finalist.
Special message
The felicitation was attended by Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of DDF, Ramesh Cidambi, COO of DDF, Salah Tahlak, Tournament Director, Sinead El Sibai, Vice-President Marketing, DDF, and ATP Supervisor Roland Herfel.
In a special message, world No 1 Novak Djokovic heaped praise on the Tunisian and wished him the best in.
“Habibi, Malek, my friend. Congratulations on a wonderful career. You have lot to be proud of on how you handled on court. Please keep the smile, one of the best smiles we have had on court. You have always been very friendly to me and to everyone around. I am going to ask you once again to think about extending your playing career. Think about it, we still need you in tennis,” the Serbian ace said in a televised message.