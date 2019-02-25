His stamina is unrivalled on a tennis court and he has his rigorous fitness routine to thank for it. According to a report published on optimumtennis.net, Federer’s fitness routine involves a combination of core and footwork strengthening exercises. He alternates between rope skipping and core-strengthening workouts. He begins with a minute of skipping followed by a plank for 30 seconds and then mountain climbers which involve pulling each leg under and across your body while remaining in plank position. He also does a string of lateral lunges, crunches and moves that engage his core. He is also good at medicinal ball shuffle along with cone drills which sees Federer do a zigzag motion around each cone while swinging his forehand and backhand strokes. He’s also a fan of hit and bounce where he has somebody throw balls to him and he has to try return them without a second bounce. He also enjoys High Intensity Interval training (HIIT). Before every match, Federer likes to eat a plate of pasta with light sauce.