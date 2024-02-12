Edge-of-the-seat contests

The 11-team startlist was reduced to eight for the second round. With only three of the four team-members lining out this time, the pressure was at boiling point as all three scores were counted. Brazil slotted into fourth place at the end of the day ahead of Switzerland, USA, Great Britain and the UAE, the latter filling eighth place but not eligible for points. The Netherlands, France and Belgium didn’t make the cut into round two.

Hussam Zummit, Head of the Showjumping Department at the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, congratulated the German team’s victory, while Mohammed Al Nakhi, Director of the Showjumping Committee, added: “I think the new format worked really well, and kept us all on the edge of our seats until the very end. We’re looking forward to working with the FEI again for the 2025 series and will be back bigger and better.”

France take top two spots

The four-leg Longines League of Nations is open to the best ten teams in the world and now moves on to Ocala (USA) in March while St Gallen (Switzerland) and Rotterdam (Netherlands) will play host in June. The series will conclude with the big Final in Barcelona in October where the best eight teams will battle it out for the inaugural title.