Amir Khan Image Credit: Reuters

London: Matchroom Sport promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that talks are ongoing for the long-awaited showdown between British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan and Kell Brook.

“Talks ongoing, but nothing too serious at the moment. I think they both want a fight in December, and then try and make the fight in the spring,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

Khan (34-5, 21 KOs), 32, a former 140lb world title-holder, recently announced a renewed interest in facing his longtime rival. A bout between the two English boxers has been talked about for more than a decade.

Both fighters are looking to fight one more time this year before potentially squaring off in early 2020. Brook is aiming for the chief support fight of the highly anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz, which goes down on December 7 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

“Yeah, I believe I can fight on that. It’s something different, it would be a different look. I know that I would be ready for that time.