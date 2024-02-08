Sharjah: The high free-throw success rate helped Saudi Capital return to the winning ways, defeating hosts Sharjah Women’s Sports 92-72 during the seventh edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament at Al Batayeh Club on Thursday.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Al Fuheis of Jordan inflicted the first defeat on their strong competitor, Syria’s Al Thawra, following a one-sided match with a score of 76-42, while Bahrain’s Al Ahli secured a win against Kuwait’s Al Fatat 79-72. The Bahrain team had no difficulty defeating the Syrian team, firmly controlling the game over the four periods of the game.

The victory allowed Al Fuheis team to maintain their unbeaten record and strengthen their leadership in the overall standings with a perfect score and a total of 10 points, one point ahead of Al Thawra, who still maintain a strong chance of reaching the final match. Al Thawara have the upper hand over Bahrain’s Al Ahli, who have seven points, in their last game in the preliminary round on Friday.

The Saudi Capital revived their hopes of making it to the final by moving up to the fourth position with six points, just one point ahead of the Kuwait’s Al Fatat in fifth place. Meanwhile, the Sharjah team and Iraq’s Ghaz Al Shamal SC maintained their standing, each with four points.

AWST 2024 basketball championship rules also allow the teams that finish third and fourth in the preliminary round to play an extra match on the final day, February 12. They compete for a spot on the podium and a chance to win the bronze medal.

Kuwait’s Salwa Alsabah and Egypt’s Sporting have showcased their credentials as the leading candidates to win the volleyball championship.

Three-point shots

Meanwhile, the Saudi Capital Club players knew how to use their strengths in free throw success rates and excelled in three-point shots, which was around 86 per cent. This was key in giving the Saudi team the edge they needed to win all four quarters, which ended the game in their favour 92-79.

Bahrain’s Al Ahli players suffered a setback, losing the first quarter against Kuwait’s Al Fatat. However, they managed to take the lead and secured the three remaining quarters, ending the game 79-72.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Salwa Alsabah and Egypt’s Sporting have showcased their credentials as the leading candidates to win the volleyball championship.

On Thursday, Salwa Alsabah and Sporting secured their wins with 3-0 before entering the quarter-finals of the competition. The Kuwaiti team’s victory came against Syria’s Taldara SC in Group B, registering three sets, 25 -17, 25-21, 25 -15, ending the match 75-53.

The Egyptian team secured their win against Iraqi Akkad Ankawa SC in Group A with three sets, 25-8, 25-8, 25 12, with a final result of 75-27 at the final whistle.

Additionally, Lebanon’s Byblos Volleyball Club secured a win against UAE’s Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy. The Lebanese team dominated the match with three sets, 25-17, 25-11, 25-12, with a final score of 75-40, securing runners-up position in Group A, trailing behind Sporting Egypt.

Meanwhile, Sharjah Women knew how to turn their initial setback around against Jordan’s De La Salle after losing the first set (22-25). They secured a well-deserved victory by dominating the remaining sets with scores of (25-12, 25-19, and 25-15).