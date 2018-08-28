Los Angeles: San Antonio Spurs star Manu Ginobili confirmed his retirement from basketball on Monday, bringing down the curtain on a 23-year career that included four NBA Finals victories.

The 41-year-old Argentine star, widely seen as the most successful foreign player in the history of the NBA, confirmed his retirement in a brief posting on social media.

“Today, with a wide range of feelings, I’m announcing my retirement from basketball,” Ginobili wrote. The veteran shooting guard was a key part of the San Antonio teams, who won four NBA crowns between 2003 and 2014 after he joined the league in 2002 from Italian team Virtus Bologna.