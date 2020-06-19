Real Boxing Only has roped in the services of Fahima Falaknaz, the first Emirati female boxer to represent the country at last year’s Asian Boxing Confederation Championship Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: As many sports gyms struggle to cope with the coronavirus pandemic situation in the UAE Real Boxing Only in Dubai has chosen to stay positive and instead use the opportunity to educate people, particularly local women, on the importance of fitness during a health crisis.

Not only has the Al Quoz facility doubled its class slots at night to accommodate more people while strictly adhering to social guideline practices, they have also launched an online module with consultations, community Zoom calls on nutritional topics, classes for adults and virtual classes for youngsters.

However, the real knockout move has been to recruit the service of a trailblazing Emirati fighter, in a bid to reach more women, and in particular Emiratis.

In the past, the gym has offered private classes exclusively for women with a variety of attendees.

But in a more strategic move to connect directly with local women, Real Boxing Only has roped in the services of Fahima Falaknaz, the first Emirati female boxer to represent the country at last year’s Asian Boxing Confederation Championship, and conduct ladies only classes.

Fahima has blazed a trail for women in the UAE and across the Middle East proving to the world that times are changing in Emirati culture.

With the ground-breaking announcement that female fighters can wear the hijab in international competitions, the doors began to open for women like Fahima and she proudly made history as one of the first women from the UAE to fight at the Asian Championships last April.

Commenting on her new initiative, Fahima said: “Boxing has become a huge part of my life in the last three years, I have been privileged to be a part of my country’s history and am grateful that I have access to this sport

“I want more women from my background to find the same joy, strength and freedom that I have discovered in the sport. Boxing isn’t about fighting, it is about becoming better than you were and learning the self-discipline to be that person every day.

“To focus on your own power — this is something I wish for everyone and alongside Michelle, and the Real Boxing Only team — I am looking forward to reaching more women who want to find that too.”

Michelle Kuehn, Managing Director, Real Boxing Only gym, said: “Fahima has been coming to the gym since we opened in 2018 and we facilitated in her joining the UAE National Team.

“But most of all she has become a huge part of our community. I have never met a woman that represents everything I stand for and her ethos matches the gyms.

“Not only that but personally I am excited as my mission has been to make boxing accessible for everyone — no one should be unable to box, by launching the Ladies Only in early 2019,” Kuehn added.

“I wanted to spread that message and since the UAE has been my home for more than 20 years I am especially honoured to make sure that more local women are able to join.

“I think Fahima will help me with this mission. I can’t wait to see what will happen this year.”

Need to know

Women Only classes at Real Boxing Only gym will be held on Saturday, at 4pm in an area restricted only to women. Anyone interested must book online as per the gym’s Covid19 precautions. More class times will be announced soon.