Nadal, 33, met his wife through his younger sister Maribel, a childhood friend of Perello

File photo of Rafael Nadal and Xisco Perello. Image Credit: Reuters

Mallorca: Rafael Nadal married his childhood sweetheart of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday.

Nadal, the 19-time grand slam champion, tied the knot with 31-year-old Perello at La Fortaleza, with a reported 350 guests invited to a private ceremony.

The tennis player's nuptials with Perelló was held at an extravagant British-owned fortress.

Guests were seen arriving to the fortress La Fortaleza.

At Nadal's Majorca wedding, Juan Carlos I of Spain was reportedly one of the guests. Michelin-star chef, Quique Dacosta, was reportedly in charge of catering.

The original fort, which is now Spain's most expensive property, was built in 1628 to defend Majorca against invaders.

The tennis ace revealed in January that he was engaged to his long-term girlfriend Perello following a 14 year courtship.