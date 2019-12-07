Islamabad: Javelin star Arshad Nadeem made Pakistan proud when he claimed gold medal in the ongoing 13th South Asian Games (SAG) with a throw of 86.48 metre in Kathmandu, Nepal — becoming first athlete from the country in decades to directly qualify for the next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Arshad was followed by India’s Shivpal Singh, who earned silver with an 84.16m throw. Sri Lanka’s Sumedha Jagath with a 74.97m throw finished third to take bronze.

In a video message, Nadeem expressed delight at the achievement. “I’m really happy because I’ve done a very good throw. It is a new national as well as SAG record,” he said.