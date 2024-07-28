Who is Thomas Jolly? Why did he do this?

Thomas Jolly is a French native from Normandy who works as a theatre artist. Jolly was chosen in 2022 to serve as the art director for the 2024 Olympics.

Tony Estanguet, the president of Paris Olympics 2024, said: “Jolly was a bold choice but was consistent with our vision.”

Sharing an interview of Jolly, Collin Rugg, the co-owner of trending politics, wrote that the Art Director said that he mocked 2.4 billion Christians with drag queens so “everybody feels represented.”

“How do you write a show in which everybody, at one point, feels represented and a part this bigger thing, this bigger ‘us’? For an artist, it is a beautiful responsibility to have,” Jolly said.

“It’s ambitious but also complex because one has to broaden one’s own imagery, one’s own outlook and include everyone, understand everyone so that no one feels left behind,” he added.

Asked at a news conference on Saturday about some of the backlash. Jolly said he was unaware of the criticism and wanted to display “inclusion.”

“When we want to include everyone and not exclude anyone, questions are raised,” he said at an International Olympic Committee media briefing.

“Our subject was not to be subversive. We never wanted to be subversive. We wanted to talk about diversity. Diversity means being together,” he continued.

“We wanted to include everyone, as simple as that. In France, we have freedom of creation, artistic freedom. We are lucky in France to live in a free country. I didn’t have any specific messages that I wanted to deliver. In France, we are republic, we have the right to love whom we want, we have the right not to be worshippers, we have a lot of rights in France, and this is what I wanted to convey.”