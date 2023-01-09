Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC), Promoter of Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023, is delighted to announce that tickets for the world’s fastest street race are now fully on sale.

A limited number of discounted ‘early bird’ tickets had already been available but from today tickets for all categories are on sale to fans at home and abroad, with a 15% discount on all Grandstand and General admission tickets on offer for a limited time only.

The return of F1 to Jeddah on the weekend of March 17th – 19th, will be the third time in less than 16 months that the pinnacle of motorsport will race on the world’s fastest and longest street circuit, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

This will be the third visit to Saudi Arabia for the world’s most prestigious racing series and will be the second race on the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar. This means that the sport’s leading drivers and teams will be returning to the Kingdom early in the new season when the championship will be wide open.

Exciting race

In addition to the F1 race, all ticket holders will also be able to enjoy watching the all-action support series including Formula 2, which has produced multiple F1 World Champions to date, and the Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge Middle East, the region’s premier sports car racing series, returning to the Red Sea coast for a weekend of non-stop racing action.

Last year’s edition of the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix proved to be one of the races of the season. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had everyone on the edge of their seats in a nail-biting race to the finish line that saw the Monegasque driver concede the race win to the World Champion with just three laps to go.

If previous years are anything to go by, the 2023 party won’t stop on the racetrack as the F1 weekend in Jeddah has previously hosted some of the world’s biggest music acts to keep the adrenaline flowing long after the last car has returned to the pits. This year’s acts are due to be announced in the very near future.

Martin Whitaker, CEO of the Saudi Motorsport Company, was excited to announce the launch of ticket sales in full earlier today: “As the sporting spotlight once again falls on Saudi Arabia for the world’s most prestigious racing series, we are thrilled to welcome F1 back to Jeddah for the third time next year on March 17th – 19th. It will undoubtedly be another weekend of breath-taking racing and showstopping entertainment for all fans in attendance. It has been incredibly satisfying to see the response from fans at home and abroad to our first two races and it’s clear that for F1’s third outing on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, expectations are high and the team at SMC and SAMF are ready to again rise to the challenge. Make sure to join us in March and get your tickets to the world’s fastest street race now! We can’t wait to welcome the world back to Jeddah.”

The Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 is offering fans a choice of different ticket types: Grandstand, General Admission, Paddock Club and Premium Hospitality.

General Admission (GA) tickets have something for the ardent F1 fan as well as the casual adventure seeker, allowing fans a standing view of the on-track action alongside all the amazing experiences and activities on offer in the Fanzone – where big screens will also be showing the track action - over three incredible days at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. GA tickets are available with 15% discount for a limited time only, so make sure to act fast while this offer lasts.

Fantastic views

Grandstand tickets for the Main and Central Grandstands will allow fans to take their seats in comfort while being treated to some fantastic views of the start/finish lane, as well as the hyper-fast final section of the track at Turns 26/27 where speeds reached at least 322km/h. Grandstand tickets are also available with 15% discount for a limited time only.

Hospitality tickets including Premium Hospitality offer guests the most luxurious and glamorous experience possible at the race weekend from a unique location above the circuit at Turn 1. Not only are fans provided with the best views of the racing action on the stunning Jeddah Corniche Circuit, but a hospitality ticket also functions as a great networking, client entertainment and B2B opportunity.

F1 fans can also choose to visit the legendary F1 Paddock Club to enjoy the race weekend in style in the Jeddah Corniche Circuit’s state-of-the-art Pit & Team Building overlooking the magnificent Red Sea coastline.