Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM) and Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) today announced two agreements building on their long-standing relationship as leaders in the growth of motorsport and of health and fitness in the capital and United Arab Emirates.

The agreement will see ADMM and ADSC focus its co-operation and investment in the growth of motorsport as well as health and fitness communities in the UAE, bringing new major events to Abu Dhabi, as well as support in the development of grassroots and community initiatives held at the iconic Yas Marina Circuit.

Across motorsports, the new agreement will see Abu Dhabi Sports Council support Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management in developing its position as a leader in motorsport, developing new event and participation opportunities, as well as supporting the development of grassroots and community initiatives. In 2021, Yas Marina Circuit saw over 1,600 individuals and more than 60 teams competing across the year, across multiple disciplines including karting, drift, drag and circuit racing.

Young drivers

The agreement will support the development of these and new platforms in the future, to allow young Emirati and UAE resident motorsport drivers to access grassroots and competitive driving opportunities, helping grow and aid exciting young talent to move into and compete at the highest levels of motorsport, with the long-term ambition to see increased participation from local drivers across local, regional, and international motorsports.

The renewed agreement across health and fitness, sees ADSC continue its position as Presenting Partner, helping the growth and development of the Health and Fitness community throughout the UAE. The continued partnership will reinforce Yas Marina Circuit’s position as a hub for the Health and Fitness community in Abu Dhabi by supporting the ADNOC TrainYAS programme as well as ADNOC TrainYAS Ladies – both presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, providing a safe, supportive environment to exercise for all.

With the ongoing success in bringing strong engagement from the local community on Yas Island and across the capital, the new agreement, running through until 2023, will maintain its long-standing commitment to advancing the development of a healthier and more active population across the nation.

On the announcements of evolution in their partnership, Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management said, “It is an important day as we celebrate the deepening of our relationship with Abu Dhabi Sports Council as we look to develop the growth of the Motorsport and Fitness communities here in the United Arab Emirates. Our vision to develop the highest level of motorsport competition across all disciplines from circuit racing through to, drag, drift and karting in our nation and our capital of Abu Dhabi will be boosted with this new agreement. It will help build on our ongoing work and bring more motorsports events to the iconic Yas Marina Circuit, developing local participation opportunities across age groups and levels. The existing partnership as Official Presenting Partner of TrainYAS and TrainYAS Ladies has seen great success in recent years, engaging with the local community on Yas Island and across Abu Dhabi through our ADNOC TrainYas; this has evolved further with our ADNOC TrainYAS Ladies Presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, as we encourage people of all ages and stages in life to exercise in a safe, supportive environment. We look forward to continuing to bring the highest standards to support our local motorsport and fitness communities in the UAE in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council in the years to come.”

'Great pride'

Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council added, “Signing these agreements with Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management is a moment of great pride as we continue to support the growth of our nation as an innovative leader in local, regional and International Motorsport. We have seen strong growth in the participation levels across local motorsports from our young Emirati drivers from karting through to Formula 3, and it is our ambition over the coming years to see exciting, young and local talent compete at the highest levels of international motorsport. The ongoing work to bring innovative, new health and fitness activities to the city through the TrainYas and TrainYas Ladies have also seen great progress, and we are honored to play a part in the positive advancement of the health of the UAE population. We thank Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management for their efforts in advancing the growth of local motorsport and fitness communities in the UAE and are proud to continue as a key partner and collaborator over the coming years.”