“Pirelli have been an important and valued partner to Formula 1 since 2011,” said Chase Carey, Formula 1 Chairman and CEO. “They are leaders in providing innovative state of the art capabilities. They are a premium brand, a clear global leader in motorsport and our ongoing partnership with them is proof once more of our desire to align F1 with the best in motorsport and beyond. We are delighted to have reached this agreement, which guarantees a long-term stable future for such a crucial component of Formula 1.