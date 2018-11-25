Recalling that move he said: “He [Bottas] was defending continuously on the inside so I knew I couldn’t get there. I made sure I had a wide line to the corner and he would go wide as well and it would be perfect to go around. I think he didn’t see me on the left and drove into my wheel. I was very happy to get past in the end because it was very crucial with a lot of new tyres coming so I had to get past. I enjoyed that battle — to come from, I think P9, to finish here — as I had to remain really calm.”