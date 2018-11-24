Abu Dhabi-His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Saturday visited the stand of Etihad Airways, the title sponsor of Formula 1 2018 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Shaikh Mohammad met Mohammad Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazroui, Chairman of Etihad Airways Group, and a number officials and exchanged fraternal talks with them about preparations for the final race of Formula 1 on Sunday.
He then met with a number of pilots who briefed him on the air show, which they will perform before the start of the Middle East's premier sporting event.