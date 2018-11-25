His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces with Bernie Ecclestone, former Formula One boss at Yas Marina Circuit. Image Credit: WAM

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed with Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Etihad Airways (second from right) at the Etihad Airways stand on the second day of the 2018 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, at Yas Marina Circuit. Image Credit: WAM