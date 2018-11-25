His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces with Bernie Ecclestone, former Formula One boss at Yas Marina Circuit. Image Credit: WAM
View as slideshow 1 of 8
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed with Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Etihad Airways (second from right) at the Etihad Airways stand on the second day of the 2018 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, at Yas Marina Circuit. Image Credit: WAM
2 of 8
Image Credit: WAM
3 of 8
Image Credit: WAM
4 of 8
Mohammad Bin Zayed greets Juan Carlos !, former King of Spain. Image Credit: WAM
5 of 8
Image Credit: WAM
6 of 8
UAE's Al Fursan acrobatic display at Formula 1 2018 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina circuit Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7 of 8
UAE's Al Fursan acrobatic display at Formula 1 2018 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina circuit. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8 of 8
View Gallery as list