But there was early drama as Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg became the first casualty after he clipped Romain Grosjean’s front left wheel. The watching crowd let out a collective gasp of shock and disbelief as he flipped his car twice and went airborne into the barrier on Turn 9. The 31-year-old German was trapped inside and could be heard crying out: “I’m hanging here like a cow. Get me out, there’s fire, there’s fire.”