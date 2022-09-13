Abu Dhabi: Yas Marina Circuit has officially sold out all Grandstand and Abu Dhabi Hill tickets for this year’s Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022, with the unprecedented demand to attend this year’s F1 season finale seeing fans secure their spot at record-breaking speed for the Middle East’s biggest entertainment weekend.
With fans from across the world acting fast to book their place at the final race of the 2022 Formula 1 season in Abu Dhabi, all Grandstands – including the all-new stand added along the North Straight for this year’s #AbuDhabiGP – have been fully sold out for this year’s race with more than two months to go until the 10 teams arrive in the UAE.
Seats booked early
Last year’s historic title-decider in which Red Bull’s Max Verstappen clinched his first world championship on the newly reconfigured Yas Marina Circuit track was a once-in-a-generation race. As a result, F1 fans from around the globe have booked their seat at this year’s race well ahead of time to ensure they don’t miss out on the action and the enjoyment of the world-renowned AbuDhabiGP experience.
On the announcement of all Grandstand and Abu Dhabi Hill tickets being full sold out, Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said, “It is with immense pride to announce today that all Grandstand and Abu Dhabi Hill tickets for this year’s Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have officially sold out, and it is a true testament to the passion that Formula 1 fans feel for this global event.”