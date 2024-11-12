Dubai: The eighth edition of the Dubai International Baja is set to test the drivers during the inaugural prologue in Hatta, adding a fresh dimension to the November 28-December 1 event. The world’s top Baja competitors will compete for championship titles in a highly anticipated conclusion to the 2024 season.

The Dubai International Baja, which celebrates a 45-year legacy — tracing back to its inception as the Dubai Rally in 1979 — will see the 2024 Bajas World Cup winners for both cars and motorcycles being crowned.

Mohammad Khamis Al Muhairi, Vice-President of EMSO and the UAE Sports Executive Committee, said: “The Dubai International Baja has become a cornerstone of the Bajas World Cup calendar, and we are thrilled to host another exhilarating season finale in the UAE. This event continues to attract top athletes from the region and beyond, and we look forward to crowning the 2024 champions in Dubai next month.”

The titles for both motorcycles and the cars categories will be decided in Dubai this season. Image Credit: Supplied

For the first time, the Dubai International Baja will extend over four days, offering an enriched experience for both participants and fans. Against the backdrop of the picturesque Hatta mountains, this prologue will showcase Dubai’s diverse natural beauty to a global audience.