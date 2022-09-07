7 and 16 years

Youth aged between 7 and 16-years-old can also take their first steps into motorsport by applying for DAKA’s Level One and Two courses. Participants enrolled in the Level One course, which runs on Thursdays from 15th September, will be taught basic karting skills, learn how to hold the steering wheel correctly, experience racing lines on different circuit configurations, understand apexes and an introduction to mechanical components.

Faisal Al Sahlawi, General Manager of Dubai Autodrome said: “The Level 3 course is an extension of the Dubai Autodrome Karting Academy programme which has gone from strength to strength since launching in 2018. Many of the elite motorsport drivers today including the Formula One stars have taken their first steps in racing behind the wheel of a kart and gain valuable on-track experience and it’s important that we keep that trend going in Dubai. Therefore, the DAKA programme is fundamental to creating the future stars of tomorrow and we have ensured every stage of each course has been carefully planned so they understand the basics of karting such as learning the correct racing line, overtaking techniques and how to be safe on the track.”