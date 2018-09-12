Dubai: Aaj Tak Television channel will bring together legendary cricketers from Asia at an iconic Annual Cricket Conclave, Salaam Cricket to Dubai on September 17. Sunil Gavaskar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Harbhajan Singh, Wasim Akram, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Habibul Bashar, Muttiah Muralitharan and Abdul Qadir will get together and enthral the audience with unheard tales, electrifying insights and their experiences of the Asia Cup.

The iconic cricketers will share candid moments from the game and their off-field camaraderie that represents their true sportsmanship. As nations gear up for Asia Cup, the spotlight returns on the legendary battle between India and Pakistan. It’s nothing short of a war, where the best men fight it out on the field for national honour and glory. The legendary cricketers share their views and sentiments on the game as the countries fight for glory.

The daylong conference on cricket tickets are priced at Dh350 inclusive of Lunch & Dinner Tickets available online on www.platinumlist.net