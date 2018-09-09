Dubai: Britain’s Amir Khan recorded a unanimous points victory over his Canadian challenger Samuel Vargas at Birmingham, England on Saturday night but the manner of his latest triumph left more questions than answers.

The judges scored the 12-roung welterweight title eliminator 119-108, 119-109 and 118-110 in favour of the Bolton-born fighter who was knocked out by Vargas in final seconds of round two.

Although Kell Brook, a potential next opponent for Khan was ringside, the new champion called out Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao for a likely superfight later this year.

Khan acknowledged that Saturday’s fight may not have been his best performance but said: “I wanted to get my feet wet tonight and I did that. Bring on who you want.’

“I will take some time off, speak with Eddie Hearn (his promoter) and go from there. I want to fight again before the end of the year.

“The only fight that works for me over Kell Brook is Manny Pacquiao. I want him, he is my number one pick. If not we go back to the drawing board and if it’s Kell Brook, it’s Kell Brook.”

Brook himself showed his willingness to step into the ring with Khan despite the fact that he is a super welterweight fighter and will have to come back down to 147lbs to face.

He told Sky Sports: “I’ll come down because I’m the governor of the division in this country. I will come down to welterweight to fight him.

“When? Christmas. I want it to be a Christmas Day special!”