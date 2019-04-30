Denver: Nikola Jokic scored 37 points and the Denver Nuggets withstood Damian Lillard’s 39-point effort and Enes Kanter’s strong return to Portland’s line-up in a 121-113 win over the well-rested Trail Blazers in the opener of their second-round play-off series.

Lillard missed eight of 12 3-point attempts.

Jamal Murray added 23 points for Denver, who were making their first appearance in the second round in a decade, and Paul Millsap scored 19.

Game 2 will be held on Wednesday night at the Pepsi Centre.

Jimmy Butler had 30 points and 11 rebounds, James Ennis scored 13 points and the 76ers held on to beat the Raptors and levelled up their Eastern Conference semi-final series 1-1.

Game 3 will be held on Thursday night in Philadelphia.