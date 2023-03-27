Manila: Organisers of the endurance race Ironman 70.3 confirmed that one participant died during this year's competition held in Davao, southern Philippines.
"We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a race participant at Ironman 70.3 Davao," the organisers said in a statement.
- Who saved my life in Dubai? South African expat who fell critically ill during Ironman Dubai looks for duo who saved her life
- 90km cycle, 21km run, 1.9km swim: Dubai surgeon completes half version of Ironman World Championship
- New world record a possibility as Olympic champion Blummenfelt lines up for Ironman 70.3 Dubai
"Our condolences go out to the athlete's family and friends, whom we will continue to support," Ironman 70.3 wrote.
During the race's swimming portion, the athlete — who has not been identified as of the time of posting — needed medical assistance.
The medical team sprang into action following the reported emergency.
It was not immediately clear what caused the athlete's death.
More than a thousand participants from 46 countries saw action in the Alveo Ironman 70.3 Philippines, which kicked off on Sunday at the Azuela Cove in Davao City, Philippines.
The athlete was sent urgently to a local hospital for treatment, but unfortunately died there, organisers said.
Mony of the world's top triathletes competed Sunday in the Ironman 70.3 Davao Philippines in Davao City, where they cycled and ran on a mix of terrains and swam in the water.
The average air temperature at the time was 33 degrees Celsius, while the water temperature was 28 degrees Celsius, according to the Ironman Davao website.
The triathlon provided 30 age group qualifying spots as well as an additional 25 female spots for the 2023 VinFast Ironman 70.3 World Championship, which will be held in Lahti, Finland on August 26 and 27.