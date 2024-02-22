Dubai: Former Indian wrestler Sangram Singh is coming back to the mat in Dubai after a six-year hiatus and the ambassador of the International Pro Wrestling Championship 2024, presented by the World Professional Wrestling Hub (WPWH) is hoping to inspire and unearth gems like West Indian pacer Shamar Joseph in the Olympic sport at home.
“Wresting is very popular in India with over 20 million practicing the sport, but only seven or eight could make it to the Indian team. So my dream is to hold one big event like the Pro Wrestling Championship every month, every week so that the aspiring talents get more opportunity to improve their skills and also make more money,” said the National gold medallist. “I have some responsibility towards to the society and it is my way of giving back to the society. This even will replicate what the Indian Premier League has done to cricket. Recently I read that West Indian pacer Shamar Joseph, from being a mall security has now become international sensation, thanks to the franchise cricket. I want create more Shamar Josephs in wrestling.”
From wheelchair to champion
Sangram Singh, who become a champion and Fit India icon after being consigned to wheelchair with arthritis during his youth, will be facing Pakistan wrestling sensation Muhammad Saeed in the highlight of the International Pro Wrestling Championship to be held at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai on Saturday.
A total of 10 international stars will be competing in what promises to be a thrilling affair. The line-up includes international wrestling sensations like Ilias Bekbulatov (Russia), 2017 European Wrestling Champion vs Damon Kemp (USA), Andrea Carolina (Columbia), Olympian, vs Vescan Cynthia (France), Olympian, Bader Ali (UAE), Silver medallist, Arab Championship, vs Mbo Isomi Aron (Congo), Gold Medallist, Games of La Francophonie, and Mimi Hristova (Bulgaria), Olympian vs Skiba Monika (Poland).
“Wrestling is a gentleman’s game,” he said. “But in the last two years we have seen different activities in wrestling. I am not saying who is right or who is wrong. The investigation is on and the guilty should be punished. But what pains me is that the biggest loser is the sport. Wrestling has suffered the maximum damage,” he added.
Olympic medals for India
“We are all brand ambassadors of the sport and humanity. So we need to motivate the youth. I don’t believe in win or lose, I believe in the process. So that’s why I am coming back, which should be stronger,” added the 38-year-old wrestler.
Sangram feels the facilities and the infrastructure has improved leaps and bounds in the last few years, which will propel the sport to greater heights.
“The boys and girls who are around 10 and 12 will benefit from the facilities and in 10 years they will make India among the top 10 in the world. Earlier, we want to represent India to find a job, but the current lot is not looking at that. They want Olympic medals, nothing less,” he said. “Antim Pangal and Aman Sherawat will win medals in Paris Olympic Games,” he added with an air of confidence.