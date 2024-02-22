From wheelchair to champion

Sangram Singh, who become a champion and Fit India icon after being consigned to wheelchair with arthritis during his youth, will be facing Pakistan wrestling sensation Muhammad Saeed in the highlight of the International Pro Wrestling Championship to be held at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai on Saturday.

A total of 10 international stars will be competing in what promises to be a thrilling affair. The line-up includes international wrestling sensations like Ilias Bekbulatov (Russia), 2017 European Wrestling Champion vs Damon Kemp (USA), Andrea Carolina (Columbia), Olympian, vs Vescan Cynthia (France), Olympian, Bader Ali (UAE), Silver medallist, Arab Championship, vs Mbo Isomi Aron (Congo), Gold Medallist, Games of La Francophonie, and Mimi Hristova (Bulgaria), Olympian vs Skiba Monika (Poland).

An impressive field is set to keep the fans alive in what promises to be a thrilling affair. Image Credit: Supplied

“Wrestling is a gentleman’s game,” he said. “But in the last two years we have seen different activities in wrestling. I am not saying who is right or who is wrong. The investigation is on and the guilty should be punished. But what pains me is that the biggest loser is the sport. Wrestling has suffered the maximum damage,” he added.

Olympic medals for India

“We are all brand ambassadors of the sport and humanity. So we need to motivate the youth. I don’t believe in win or lose, I believe in the process. So that’s why I am coming back, which should be stronger,” added the 38-year-old wrestler.

Sangram feels the facilities and the infrastructure has improved leaps and bounds in the last few years, which will propel the sport to greater heights.