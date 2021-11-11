Not only are Gulf News and Mr Cricket UAE giving a chance to cricket fans in the UAE to battle it out in an ICC Men’s Twenty20 Cricket World Cup-themed quiz, but winners will also go home with exciting prizes from Huawei. Gulf News has partnered with Hauwei to give huge prizes to the winners as well as the runners-up.
First place winners who have proven their knowledge in the realm of all-things-cricket, will not only earn bragging rights after mastering the World Cup Quiz, they will also go home with brand new phones as they will each be presented with a Huawei P40 handset. Members of the runners-up team will each be given Huawei’s FreeBuds 3i earphones.
Time to own your cricket craze
After the huge success of the IPL Quiz, Gulf News and Mr Cricket UAE are coming together again to host the World Cup Quiz, where cricket enthusiasts from across the UAE will come together to showcase their knowledge of the sport.
Eight teams of two members each will be playing against each other on November 13, 2021 on the quiz floor.
Are you ready to watch the winners walk back to the pavilion with fabulous prizes? You can log on to gulfnews.com on November 13 to read about everything that happened and watch the highlights of the ultimate cricket quiz.