Dubai: Ladies’ Team successfully defended their Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup title for a second consecutive year at the Ascot Racecourse last weekend.

Going into the final race, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile, Europe and Great Britain & Ireland were inseparable at the top of the table with 55 points apiece, with the Ladies Team in last place.

Ladies’ Team captain, Hayley Turner, who was fifth in her aim for the Silver Saddle, changed things around in the final stride aboard New Image to pip her teammate Joanna Mason on Ian Williams’ Yantarni and their combined efforts took the Ladies’ Team to their fourth Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup victory in six years and handing the Silver Saddle Trophy to Turner.

Dubai Duty Free Managing Director, Ramesh Cidambi said: “Once again the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup has delivered thrilling racing and truly international competition. Hayley’s contribution to the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup and the promotion of female riders in the sport has been outstanding and I congratulate her and also thank all those who took part for making this a truly memorable event.”

Four teams contested the world’s premier international jockeys’ competition, which for the first time featured an equal representation of male and female riders with the Rest of the World team made up of international women jockeys from Australia, Japan and South Africa.

They faced the formidable Ladies Team, and two teams of three riders each representing Europe and Great Britain & Ireland.

The unique concept and record prize money of £500,000 across the event’s six races ensured the support of many of the sports leading owners and trainers and drew a star-studded line-up of domestic and international riders.

Final team standings:

1. Ladies Team 71 points

2. Europe 60 points

3. Rest of the World 58 points