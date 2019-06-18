Dubai: Godolphin’s Blue Point confirmed his superiority over arch-rival Battaash in emphatic fashion when winning a thrilling renewal of the King’s Stand Stakes, one of three glittering Group 1 contests, on the opening day at Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

Twelve months ago, the Charlie Appleby-trained Blue Point pegged back Battaash in the same race and yesterday repeated the feat over a horse whose chances may have been compromised at the start due to a sluggish start.

In doing so Blue Point became the 12th horse in history to win the King’s Stand Stakes twice and more importantly will be heading for an early retirement to stud where his sire, Shamardal, is making a big name for himself.

Shamardal won the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2005 and now stands at Godolphin’s Kildangan Stud in Ireland, which His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, acquired in 1986 to bolster his thoroughbred breeding empire.

While everything went according to plan for James Doyle aboard Blue Point, Jim Crowley was compelled to resort to Plan B having lost valuable lengths at the start on the favourite, Battaash.

Forced to race on the stand side with Houtzen, the mount of Australian rider Kerrin McEvoy, as Blue Point traced early leader Soldier’s Call at the head of the main group, Crowley has his work cut out for him. Between the third and second furlongs Battaash was ridden strongly to match the pace, a move that possible took its exertions and allowed Blue Point to comfortably see out the closing stages of the race and win by one-and-a-quarter lengths at the line.

“He’ll go to stud now,” Shaikh Mohammad told ITV Racing at Ascot, while impressing the benefits of Godolphin’s outstanding winter program where horses are shipped from Newmarket in England to race at Meydan during the Carnival. “In the winter he was in Dubai and that was helpful and made him a stronger horse.”

Winning jockey Doyle was gracious in his praise for the teamwork that goes on behind the scenes at Godolphin and said: “I’ve done plenty of homework and a few weeks ago Charlie said: ‘Let’s just pop you on him, as he is tricky’. That’s why Charlie is the great trainer he is — he thinks about all these little things.”

Appleby, who won the Epsom Derby and Melbourne Cup last season, said of Blue Point: “He’s one of the old warriors in the yard now and everyone at home has done a fantastic job with this horse.

“I knew when he came under the pump he’s always going to find for you.

“Battaash travelled supremely well and at one point I thought we were really going to have to dig deep, but once they got into a duel I knew our fella wasn’t going to lie down.

“He’s been very close to us all and he’ll always pull on your heartstrings when you’re watching him.”

Earlier in the opening Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes, Lord Glitters went once place better than last year when landing the Queen Anne Stakes for David O’Meara and Danny Tudhope, 14/1 outsider Lord Glitters ran a blinder under Danial Tudhope to to score from 20/1 shot Beat The Bank.