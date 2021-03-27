Mystic Guide, ridden by Luis Saez and trained by Michael Stidham, wins the $12 Million Dubai World Cup at Meydan racecourse. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: It’s been another strange year sport and in horse racing, but the 25th running of the $12 million Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline lifted spirts and set pulses racing on Saturday at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

Spectators were prohibited from attending the big day because of COVID-19 restrictions, but fans followed all the action of the nine races live on television thanks to a massive broadcasting effort.

The feature race of the evening of course was the $12million Dubai World Cup, which attracted a diverse field of 14 runners and was supported by top-class races like the Dubai Sheema Classic, the Dubai Turf, Dubai Golden Shaheen, UAE Derby, Al Quoz Sprint, Dubai Gold Cup, Godolphin Mile and the Kahayla Classic for Arabians.

Follow the events as they unfolded:

Godolphin’s Mystic Guide casts a spell

Panamanian jockey Luis Saez continued his romance in the Middle East when he rode the Godolphin-owned Mystic Guide to win the $12 million Dubai World Cup in its Sliver Jubilee year at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday.

A year after he rode Maximum Security to win the $20million Saudi Cup at Riyadh, Saez proved that he is a man for the big occasions with a highly professional display of riding aboard a horse that appeared to have been unsettled by an incident in the preliminaries.

But once the gates flew open for the start of the 2,000 metre contest run on the dirt track, Mystic Guide settled down into his rhythm and was always travelling well for Saez. And when asked for his effort the imposing son of Ghoszapper changed gears like a formula one car and raced to the line.

Japan’s Chuwa Wizard finished three and a quarters back in second with Godolphin’s French challenger Magn Cours a length and a quarter in third.

“That was the plan, to get a good position and sit there,” said Saez/ “He proved that he’s a champion. He’s a young horse and he can only get better and better.”

Saez admitted that both he and his horse were affected by a very fractious Great Scot, who was subsequently withdrawn before the start while local challenger Military Law was scratched after bolting from the gates.

“II was a little worried, as he was sweating,” said Saez. “But he’s a professional and did what he had to do in the race.

“It was my dream when I was a kid to win thie Dubai World Cup so this means a lot to me., it’s so beautiful,” he added, overcome with emotion.

“I want to say hi to my wife who couldn’t be here today but was watching back home. I love you baby, see you soon.”

Mystic Guide wins Dubai World Cup

Results - Race 9 | Dubai World Cup 1ST MYSTIC GUIDE (USA) | M Stidham | L Saez

2ND CHUWA WIZARD (JPN) | R Okubo | K Tosaki

3RD MAGNY COURS (USA) | M Al Mheiri | W Buick

4TH HYPOTHETICAL (IRE) | S bin Ghadayer | M Barzalona

Dubai World Cup: Who will take home $12 million?

Some of the world's best horses will be looking to add their name to the illustrious list of previous champions that include Cigar, Dubai Millennium, California Chrome, Arrogate and Thunder Snow.

It’s a race that is targeted by some of the sports leading trainers and owners and this year’s Silver Jubilee renewal of the $12 million contest is no different.

The powerful Dubai-owned Godolphin stable have won the race no less than eight time and are represented by three contenders this year, each one trained by a different handler, from a different country.

Emirati handler Saeed Bin Surour is the most successful trainer with nine victories and is represented by Gifts Of Gold, with French legend Andre Fabre sending out the debutant Magny Cours.

However, Godolphin’s best chance of another Dubai World Cup success comes in the form of American-trained Mystic Guide,

The five-year-old who is prepared by Michael Stidham was a close second in the Grade 1 Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont.

The main danger is another America-trained galloper in Jesus' Team, who was second to the high-class Knicks Go in the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream last time out.

Yet another American-trained horse, Sleepy Eyes Todd also deserves respect as he fourth behind Jesus' Team while staying on well in the Pegasus

Meydan hero and hat-trick seeker Salute The Soldier won the Al Maktoum Challenge last time out and is the pick of the locally-based horses while another, Military Law runs with an outside chance.

The contenders have completed the preliminary amid tense scenes as Meydan and are all set for the great race.

Race 9: Dubai World Cup

Racecard - Race 9 | Dubai World Cup Sponsored By Emirates Airline

Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

1 | AJUSTE FISCAL (URU) | A Cintra Pereira | V Leal

2 | CAPEZZANO (USA) | S bin Ghadayer | R Ffrench

3 | CHUWA WIZARD (JPN) | R Okubo | K Tosaki

4 | GIFTS OF GOLD (IRE) | S bin Suroor | C Soumillon

5 | GREAT SCOT (GB) | A Mishriff | L Dettori

6 | HYPOTHETICAL (IRE) | S bin Ghadayer | M Barzalona

7 | JESUS' TEAM (USA) | J D'Angelo | J Rosario

8 | MAGNY COURS (USA) | M Al Mheiri | W Buick

9 | MILITARY LAW (GB) | T Saito | A Fresu

10 | MYSTIC GUIDE (USA) | M Stidham | L Saez

11 | SALUTE THE SOLDIER (GER) | F Nass | A de Vries

12 | SLEEPY EYES TODD (USA) | M Silva | A Moreno

13 | THEGREATCOLLECTION (USA) | D Watson | P Cosgrave

14 | TITLE READY (USA) | D Stewart | R Moore

Mishriff wins $5m Dubai Sheema Classic

Mishriff, ridden by jockey David Egan and trained by John Gosden, wins the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic race of the 25th Dubai World Cup at Meydan racecourse on Saturday 27 March 2021. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Mishriff ridden by David Egan and trained by John Gosden wins $5 million Dubai Sheema Classic sponsored by Longines.

Results - Race 8 | Dubai Sheema Classic 1ST MISHRIFF (IRE) | J Gosden | D Egan

2ND CHRONO GENESIS (JPN) | T Saito | Y Kitamura

3RD LOVES ONLY YOU (JPN) | Y Yahagi | O Murphy

4TH WALTON STREET (GB) | C Appleby | W Buick

Race 8: Dubai Sheema Classic

Racecard - Race 8 | Dubai Sheema Classic Presented By Longines

Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

1 | CHANNEL MAKER (CAN) | W Mott | J Rosario

2 | DUBAI FUTURE (GB) | S bin Suroor | L Dettori

3 | SIMSIR (IRE) | F Nass | A de Vries

4 | STAR SAFARI (GB) | C Appleby | M Barzalona

5 | WALTON STREET (GB) | C Appleby | W Buick

6 | BERKSHIRE ROCCO (FR) - NON RUNNER

7 | MISHRIFF (IRE) | J Gosden | D Egan

8 | MOGUL (GB) | A O'Brien | R Moore

9 | CHRONO GENESIS (JPN) | T Saito | Y Kitamura

10 | LOVES ONLY YOU (JPN) | Y Yahagi | O Murphy

Imperious show by Lord North

Lord North, ridden by jockey Frankie Dettori and trained by John Gosden wins the Dubai Turf race of 25th Dubai World Cup at Meydan racecourse on Saturday 27 March 2021. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Lord North lived up to his lofty reputation as one of Europe’s best middle-distance horse when delivering an imperious performance under Frankie Dettori to win the Group 1 Dubai Turf, formerly the Dubai Duty Free.

John Gosden's stable star was an impressive winner of the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last season before he produced encouraging runs in the Juddmonte International at York and the Breeders’ Cup Turk in Keeneland at the end of the season.

Highly regarded and rated high the son of Dubai did everything Frankie Dettori asked of him to land the prestigious race.

“I had a nice pace and plenty of horse under me,” said Dettori. “He was a handful in the early days but he’s much more cool now and he’s done nothing wrong."

Lord North wins Dubai Turf

Results - Race 7 | Dubai Turf 1ST LORD NORTH (IRE) | J Gosden | L Dettori

2ND VIN DE GARDE (JPN) | H Fujiwara | M Barzalona

3RD FELIX (GB) | M Botti | O Murphy

4TH EPIC HERO (FR) | S Crisford | P Cosgrave

Lord North, ridden by Lanfranco Dettori wins the $4 million Dubai Turf sponsored by DP World.

Race preview: Dubai Turf

A pair of British stars, Lord North and Lord Glitters go head-to-head in the Dubai Turf, but it is the locally-trained Al Suhail who makes the most appeal.

Having dominated the Jebel Hatta earlier in the month, he boasts two wins during the Carnival and that form should hold him in good stead to take on the two ‘Lords’

Trained by John Gosden, Lord North took a big giant stride forward last year when he won the prestigious Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and will be looking to add a second career Group 1 to his name bu taking this race.

This represents a big opportunity for Lord North to bag a second career Group 1 and he has the services of a certain Frankie Dettori who will be looking to end his wait for a winner at this year’s Dubai World Cup meeting.

However, the eight-year-old veteran Lord Glitters brings red-hot form to the race having looked a reborn campaigner with his two wins at Meydan during the Dubai World Cup Carnival.

Race 7: Dubai Turf

Racecard - Race 7 | Dubai Turf Sponsored By DP World

Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

1 | AL SUHAIL (GB) | C Appleby | W Buick

2 | COURT HOUSE (IRE) | S Crisford | D Egan

3 | EPIC HERO (FR) | S Crisford | P Cosgrave

4 | EQTIRAAN (IRE) | A Al Rayhi | J Crowley

5 | FELIX (GB) | M Botti | O Murphy

6 | FIRST CONTACT (IRE) | S Seemar | T O'Shea

7 | GLEN FORCE (IRE) | F Nass | A de Vries

8 | LAND OF LEGENDS (IRE) | S bin Suroor | C Soumillon

9 | LORD GLITTERS (FR) | D O'Meara | D Tudhope

10 | LORD NORTH (IRE) | J Gosden | L Dettori

11 | REGAL REALITY (GB) - NON RUNNER

12 | VIN DE GARDE (JPN) | H Fujiwara | M Barzalona

13 | ZAINHOM (USA) | M Al Mheiri | A Fresu

Results - Race 6 | Dubai Golden Shaheen 1ST ZENDEN (USA) | C David | A Fresu

2ND RED LE ZELE (JPN) | T Yasuda | R Moore

3RD CANVASSED (IRE) | D Watson | P Dobbs

4TH WILDMAN JACK (USA) | D O'Neill | F Jara

Zenden wins $1.5m Dubai Golden Shaheen

Zenden, ridden by jockey Antonio Fresu and trained by Carlos David wins the Dubai Golden Shaheen race sponsored by Gulf News on 25th Dubai World Cup at Meydan racecourse on Saturday 27 March 2021. Image Credit: Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Race 6: Golden Shaheen sponsored by Gulf News

Racecard - Race 6 | Dubai Golden Shaheen

Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

1 | AL TARIQ (FR) | D Watson | A de Vries

2 | CANVASSED (IRE) | D Watson | P Dobbs

3 | COPANO KICKING (USA) | A Murayama | W Buick

4 | GOOD EFFORT (IRE) | I Mohammed | L Dettori

5 | IMPORTANT MISSION (USA) - NON RUNNER

6 | JALEN JOURNEY (USA) | S Asmussen | L Saez

7 | JUSTIN (JPN) | Y Yahagi | R Sakai

8 | MATERA SKY (USA) | H Mori | K Tosaki

9 | PREMIER STAR (USA) | D Watson | M Barzalona

10 | RED LE ZELE (JPN) | T Yasuda | R Moore

11 | SWITZERLAND (USA) | S Seemar | T O'Shea

12 | WILDMAN JACK (USA) | D O'Neill | F Jara

13 | YAUPON (USA) | S Asmussen | J Rosario

14 | ZENDEN (USA) | C David | A Fresu

Rebel's Romance beats Pandol, New Treasure

Results - Race 5 | UAE Derby 1ST REBEL'S ROMANCE (IRE) | C Appleby | W Buick

2ND PANADOL (USA) | S bin Ghadayer | M Barzalona

3RD NEW TREASURE (IRE) | J Gosden | L Dettori

4TH TAKERU PEGASUS (JPN) | Y Kato | R Moore

Rebel’s Romance wins UAE Derby

Rebel’s romance, ridden by jockey William Buick and trained by Charlie Appleby wins the UAE Derby race of 25th Dubai World Cup at Meydan racecourse on Saturday 27 March 2021. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

UAE Derby

Racecard - Race 5 | UAE Derby Sponsored By Emirates NBD

Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

1 | EL PATRIOTA (URU) | A Cintra Pereira | V Leal

2 | AMBIVALENT (USA) | D O'Neill | L Saez

3 | FIRE GROUP (USA) | M Al Mheiri | A Fresu

4 | FRANCE GO DE INA (USA) | H Mori | J Rosario

5 | LUGAMO (USA) | A Sano | O Murphy

6 | MOUHEEB (USA) | N Bachalard | R Curatolo

7 | NEW TREASURE (IRE) | J Gosden | L Dettori

8 | PANADOL (USA) | S bin Ghadayer | M Barzalona

9 | PINK KAMEHAMEHA (JPN) | H Mori | K Tosaki

10 | REBEL'S ROMANCE (IRE) | C Appleby | W Buick

11 | SPEIGHT'SPERCOMETE (USA) | D Watson | P Dobbs

12 | TAKERU PEGASUS (JPN) | Y Kato | R Moore

13 | MNASEK (USA) | D Watson | S Hitchcott

14 | SOFT WHISPER (IRE) | S bin Suroor | P Cosgrave

Extravagant Kid wins Al Quoz Sprint

Results - Race 4 | Al Quoz Sprint 1ST EXTRAVAGANT KID (USA) | B Walsh | R Moore

2ND FINAL SONG (IRE) | S bin Suroor | C Soumillon

3RD ACKLAM EXPRESS (IRE) | N Tinkler | R Scott

4TH EQUILATERAL (GB) | C Hills | L Dettori

05:07PM



Next race: Al Quoz Sprint

Racecard - Race 4 | Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored By Azizi Developments

Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

1 | EQUILATERAL (GB) | C Hills | L Dettori

2 | EXTRAVAGANT KID (USA) | B Walsh | R Moore

3 | KHAADEM (IRE) | C Hills | J Crowley

4 | MAN OF PROMISE (USA) | C Appleby | R Mullen

5 | MOSS GILL (IRE) | E Bethell | D Tudhope

6 | MOTAFAAWIT (IRE) | D Watson | P Dobbs

7 | ROYAL CRUSADE (GB) | C Appleby | M Barzalona

8 | SPACE BLUES (IRE) | C Appleby | W Buick

9 | SPEAK IN COLOURS (GB) | J O'Brien | D Egan

10 | TRUE VALOUR (IRE) | G Motion | J Rosario

11 | FINAL SONG (IRE) | S bin Suroor | C Soumillon

12 | ACKLAM EXPRESS (IRE) | N Tinkler | R Scott

13 | COWAN (USA) | S Asmussen | L Saez

Subjectivist wins Dubai Gold Cup sponsored by Al Tayer Motors

Subjectivist, ridden by jockey Joe Fanning and trained by Mark Johnston wins the Dubai Gold Cup race of 25th Dubai World Cup at Meydan racecourse on Saturday 27 March 2021. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Scottish-born Mark Johnston, the most successful trainer in British racing history, said that the Dubai Gold Cup had long been the target for Subjectivist who justified his trainer’s faith in him when streaking home to win the 3,200 metres contest, the longest race at the meeting.

With veteran Joe Fanning on board the four-year-old son of Teofilo looks to have all the top staying contests on his radar after a total dominant display of staying.

Subjectivst crossed the line 5 ½ lengths clear of the German raide and 33/1 outsider Walderbe, with Away He Goes staying on for third.

Most of the others in the race failed to make an impression after failing to match the winner’s extraordinary turn of foot which resulted in him setting a new track record of 3 minutes 17.71 seconds for the two mile race at Meydan, beating the previous mark of 3:17.92 set by Vazirabad in 2018.

Subjectivist was cut into 8-1 for the Ascot Gold Cup by British bookmaker Paddy Power after his victory.

Godolphin’s Secret Advisor, the ante-post favourite raced in mid division but never improved to finish fourth ahead of the fancied British raider Spanish Missio

Results - Race 3 | Dubai Gold Cup 1ST SUBJECTIVIST (GB) | M Johnston | J Fanning

2ND WALDERBE (GER) | R Rohne | M Michel

3RD AWAY HE GOES (IRE) | Mohammed | P Cosgrave

4TH SECRET ADVISOR (FR) | C Appleby | W Buick

Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors Group 2 3,200 metres

And so were into the third race of the afternoon, the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors, the longest race at the meeting which is run over a sapping two miles (3,200 metres).

Some of Europe’s best stayers will take on the local challenge led by the Godolphin hope Secret Advisor who looks smashing as he takes in the preliminaries inside the Meydan parade ring.

If trainer Charlie Appleby was looking for an heir to Cross Counter, the Melbourne Cup winner’s throne, then this horse can prove a worthy successor with a strong performance today.

Cross Counter won this race in 2019 under jockey Willia Buick, who looks energized as he hops into the saddle before cantering to the starting gates.

Another horse who looks in good shape is the Mark Johnston-trained Subjectivist, winner of the Group1 Prix Royal –Oak Stakes in Longchamp, France on his last start on October 2020.

Scottish-born Mark Johnston is the most successful trainer in British racing history and believes that Subjectivist is ready to run a big race.

Other overseas raiders looking to strike gold at Meydan is Sir Michael Stoute’s Regal Reality while and Andrew Balding's Spanish Mission who was a runner-up on his most recent outing in Saudi Arabia.

Keep an eye on Volcanic Sky who represents renowned Godolphin handler Saeed Bin Surour, who won this race in 2013 with the outstanding stayer, Cavalryman

Racecard - Race 3 | Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors

Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

1 | AWAY HE GOES (IRE) | Mohammed | P Cosgrave

2 | FOR THE TOP (ARG) | S bin Ghadayer | M Barzalona

3 | GLOBAL HEAT (IRE) | S bin Suroor | L Dettori

4 | MEKONG (GB) | J Osborne | J Crowley

5 | RED VERDON (USA) | E Dunlop | D Egan

6 | ROYAL MARINE (IRE) | S bin Suroor | O Murphy

7 | SECRET ADVISOR (FR) | C Appleby | W Buick

8 | SPANISH MISSION (USA) | A Balding | R Moore

9 | VOLCANIC SKY (GB) | S bin Suroor | C Soumillon

10 | WALDERBE (GER) | R Rohne | M Michel

11 | SUBJECTIVIST (GB) | M Johnston | J Fanning

Godolphin Mile: Awards ceremony

Godolphin Mile standings

Secret Ambition, ridden by jockey Tadhg O’Shea and trained by Satish Seemar wins the Godolphin Mile race of 25th Dubai World Cup at Meydan racecourse on Saturday 27 March 2021. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Secret Ambition wins Godolphin Mile

Race 2 | Godolphin Mile

Racecard - Race 2 | Godolphin Mile Sponsored By Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City - District One

Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

1 | AMBASSADORIAL (USA) | J Chapple-Hyam | D Egan

2 | AVANT GARDE (USA) | G Delgado | L Saez

3 | BLOWN BY WIND (GB) | S bin Ghadayer | R Ffrench

4 | CHIEFDOM (USA) | S bin Ghadayer | M Barzalona

5 | DIEU DU VIN (JPN) | Y Kato | L Dettori

6 | DUBAI MIRAGE (IRE) | S bin Suroor | C Soumillon

7 | GOLDEN GOAL (IRE) | D Watson | S Hitchcott

8 | MIDNIGHT SANDS (USA) | D Watson | P Dobbs

9 | PARSIMONY (USA) | D O'Neill | W Buick

10 | RODAINI (USA) | S Seemar | P Cosgrave

11 | ROMAN ROSSO (ARG) | S Seemar | R Moore

12 | SECRET AMBITION (GB) | S Seemar | T O'Shea

13 | SNAPPER SINCLAIR (USA) | S Asmussen | J Rosario

14 | TUZ (USA) | S Seemar | Antonio Fresu

15 | URBAN ICON (GB) | S Alkahtani | O Murphy

French delight in Dubai World Cup opener

France drew first blood on Dubai World Cup day, winning the Group 1 $750,000 Dubai Kahayla Classic Sponsored by Mubadala, with the hugely impressive Deryan.

Ridden with supreme confidence by Iortiz Mendizabal, Deryan was on the bridal for most of the 2,000 metre trip before he was asked to rein-in front-running Af Alwajel the mount of seven-time UAE champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea.

Deryan, ridden by jockey Loritz Mendizabal and trained by Didier Guillemin wins the Dubai Kahayla Classic race of 25th Dubai World Cup at Meydan racecourse on Saturday 27 March 2021. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

And he did with ease to win in course-record time and provide Mendizabal with a memorable return to Meydan after his last visit here in 2012.

Mubasher Al Kalediah, the big favourite from Saudi Arabia raced off the pace and on the wide outside before he attempted to close the gap on the leaders but was caught for speed.

“He just loves this track and it gave me a lot of confidence,” said Mendizabal.

The winning distances were 0.5 lengths and 3.5 lengths to the third place finisher

The race is exclusively for Purebred Arabians, and Deryan’s emphatic victory demonstrates just why the breed has been making giant strides forward.

Brraq, representing YAS Racing Stables, leads the home challenge.

Presentaion ceremony

03:55PM



Results - Race 1 | Dubai Kahayla Classic 1ST | DERYAN (FR) | D Guillemin | I Mendizabal

2ND | AF ALWAJEL (AE) | E Oertel | T O'Shea

3RD | MUBASHER AL KHALEDIAH | M bin Mashref | A Al Furaydi

4TH | HAJRES (TN) | E Bernard | C Soumillon

DERYAN wins DUBAI KAHAYLA CLASSIC

03:42PM



Preview Race 1: Dubai Kahayla Classic Sponsored By Mubadala

The horses are in the parade ring for the start of the Group 1 Dubai Kahayla Classic Sponsored By Mubadala the traditional curtain-raiser to the Meydan showpiece which features nine exciting races.

Run since 1996 the race is exclusively for Purebred Arabians, a breed who have been making giant steps with the help of improved breeding standards around the world.

The eye-catcher is the Saudi raider Mubasher Al Khalediah with stable companion Mutwakel Al Khalediah also making heads turn.

The majestic greys who are both trained by highly regarded Saudi handler Mutleq Bin Mushref, look the ones to beat.

Brraq, representing YAS Racing Stables, leads the home challenge.

He was just judged the Best Turned Out Horse and his groom awarded a prize of Dh 1,500 for his efforts.

Is this a good sign?

Racecard - Race 1 | Kahayla Classic Sponsored By Mubadala

Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

1 | AF ALWAJEL (AE) | E Oertel | T O'Shea

2 | AL ROBA'A AL KHALI (OM) | A Al Hammadi | A de Vries

3 | AL ZAHIR (FR) | A Al Rayhi | J Crowley

4 | BRRAQ (FR) | J C Pecout | R Curatolo

5 | DERYAN (FR) | D Guillemin | I Mendizabal

6 | FETTAH DU LOUP (FR) | S Al Ghunaimi | A M Al Balushi

7 | HAJRES (TN) | E Bernard | C Soumillon

8 | HAYYAN (FR) | F Sanchez | R Mullen

9 | MASHHUR AL KHALEDIAH (FR) | P Collington | A Moreno

10 | MUBASHER AL KHALEDIAH | M bin Mashref | A Al Furaydi

11 | MUTWAKEL AL KHALEDIAH (SA) | M bin Mashref | E Castro

12 | RB FRYNCHH DUDE (US) | H Alalawi | P Cosgrave

13 | RB MONEY TO BURN (US) | E Lemartinel | A Fresu

First race DUBAI KAHAYLA CLASSIC at 3.45pm

Bright sunny evening

It’s a beautiful bright sunny day even though the mercury is a trifle on the higher side.

But nobody seems to care really.

They are here to enjoy a good day’s racing featuring some of the best thoroughbred and Arabian horses in the world, their talented riders and trainers who have meticulously prepared their horses for this red-letter day.

So don’t go anywhere, not until the 25th running of the $12million Dubai World Cup, which is scheduled to be run at 8.40 om (UAE time) sharp.

Let’s all have some fun!

All set for the first race

Less than an hour

Less than an hour to go for the first race of the day.

The action kicks-off at 3.45pm in the afternoon with the Dubai World Cup scheduled to be run at 8.50pm under Meydan’s magnificent floodlights

Waiting for the winners

Getting ready for the big day