Decision taken as a precautionary measure to combat coronavirus

Super Saturday will be ran without fans at Meydan. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: In accordance with public safety measures pertaining to the proliferation of Covid-19, Emirates Racing Authority (ERA) will contest the forthcoming race meetings without spectators.

This will include the scheduled meetings at Jebel Ali Racecourse (March 6), Meydan Racecourse (March 7) and Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (March 8).

All races will be contested and regulated in a standard fashion and results will be recorded in an official capacity.