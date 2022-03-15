1 of 27
With the Dubai World Cup returning to Meydan for the 26th running on March 26, Gulf News takes a look back at the winners of each year's big race, going all the way back to 1996.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
1996: Jockey Jerry Bailey guided Allen E Paulson's Cigar to glory in the inaugural event at Nad Al Sheba Racecourse.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
1997: Bailey was at it again as he made it two from two aboard Singspiel.
Image Credit: AP
1998: Silver Charm, ridden by Gary Stevens and trained by Bob Baffert, claimed the prize.
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
1999: Jockey Richard Hills and Almutawakel teamed up to win the Dubai World Cup.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
2000: The aptly named Dubai Millennium gave Frankie Dettori and Godolphin their first Dubai World Cup win.
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
2001: Bailey completed his hat-trick of Dubai World Cups onboard Captain Steve for Michael E Pegram
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
2002: The Godolphin silks were celebrating as Bailey - who else? - took Street Cry home first.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
2003: Dettori gave Godolphin their second success on the trot as Moon Ballad beat off the competition.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
2004: Pleasantly Perfect lived up to its name as Alex Solis took the honours
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
2005: John Velasquez romped home on board Roses In May for Ken and Sarah Ramsey.
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
2006: Three for Dettori and four for Godolphin as Electrocutionist provided the winning spark.
Image Credit: Supplied
2007: Invasor, ridden by Fernando Jara and trained by Kiarin Mc Laughlin, took the honours.
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
2008: Curlin stormed to the title with jockey Robby Albarado.
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
2009: Well Armed fired all the way to win for jockey Aaron Gryder and trainer Eoin Harty.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2010: Gloria De Campeao just edged it to go down in history as the first winner at the Dubai World Cup's new home at Meydan.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2011: Jockey Mirco Demuro and Victoire Pisa upset the form book to give Japan its first winner.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2012: Mickael Barzalona announced his arrival on the big scene with a win for Godolphin onboard Monterosso.
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
2013: Animal Kingdom and Joel Rosario were unstoppable to take the prize.
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
2014: African Story gave Godolphin another victory, with Silvestre De Sousa in the saddle.
Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Archives
2015: William Buick steered Prince Bishop to the win for trainer Saeed Bin Suroor.
Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
2016: California Chrome added the shine for jockey Victor Espinoza.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2017: Arrogate left the competition trailing to take the plaudits along with jockey Mike E Smith.
Image Credit: Supplied
2018: Christophe Soumillon and Thunder Snow wrote the first chapter of a famous Meydan story.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2019: Thunder Snow became the only horse to defend the Dubai World Cup crown, again with Soumillon on board.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives
Sadly, the 2020 edition was cncelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic
Image Credit: Supplied
2021: The race was back with a bang for the 25th running as Mystic Guide, ridden by Luis Saez and trained by Michael Stidham, claimed the $12 million prize.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News