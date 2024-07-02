Dubai; Los Angeles gave trainer Aidan O’Brien a record-extending 16th triumph in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on Sunday.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, Los Angeles finished three-quarters of a length clear of Sunway in second place and a further half-length in front of the 6-4 favourite Ambiente Friendly.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby is the feature of the high-octane racing festival, where the best horses, jockeys and trainers in the world take each other on for derby glory.

Hugely successful festival

Speaking after the race, Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of DDF, said: “I would like to offer my congratulations to the winning connections and also to compliment The Curragh Racecourse on another hugely successful festival.”

The recently retired Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, Colm McLoughlin, and his wife Breeda were also in attendance along with Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice-President of Marketing of Dubai Duty Free.