Dubai: Joshua Grenville-Wood is looking to finish his four-week stint of DP World Tour events in style, with the UAE star retuning to the scene of his best result on the circuit – Doha Golf Club.

The 25-year-old banked himself a tidy €106,448.62 last year after finishing in a share of sixth at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in what was just his second start on the DP World Tour.

The impressive result came against a host of star names, with European stars Robert MacIntyre, Rasmus Højgaard and Thorbjørn Olesen – all of whom have won multiple DP World Tour titles – competing.

“I’ve still got good memories from last year,” said Grenville-Wood.

“It’s a golf course that I really, really like and it suits my game. It’s long, it’s not crazy tight but you can hit it slightly wide round there and you’ll be alright. I like the fact its long, plays firm and the greens are fast.

“Being one of the longest hitters on Tour is a big boost for me when playing some of these really long par fours and par fives as well.”

His career-best finish in Qatar came shortly after Grenville-Wood was awarded UAE citizenship by the Emirates Golf Federation, who were keen to support the vision of the UAE government in providing UAE athletes and residents the opportunity to represent the country.

The nationality switch has proved to be a fruitful one, with Grenville-Wood securing invites from the Emirates Golf Federation into four of the DP World Tour’s International Swing tournaments – the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, the Bahrain Championship and the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Grenville-Wood (right) was one of four Emirates Golf Federation invites at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship

“I wouldn’t say anything has changed since becoming a UAE citizen, I try not to think that much has changed, but I’m getting more exposure and receiving invites into all these big events now because of it which is amazing,” he said.

“I wouldn’t have had this opportunity beforehand without UAE citizenship, so to have that opportunity now is amazing. It’s been a big help. Other than that, I try not to think too much about it and just let my golf do the talking.”

After missing the cut at Emirates Golf Club for the milestone 35th edition of the Dubai Desert Classic, Grenville-Wood finished in a share of ninth at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship before making the cut on the number at the Bahrain Championship, eventually finishing tied for 62nd at the Royal Golf Club.

“Ras Al Khaimah was a good week, but I’d say Bahrain was a little disappointing – I just didn’t get it going at the weekend and had a pretty disappointing finish so I was a bit gutted,” he said.

“I’ve learnt a lot these last few weeks and will take that into this week in Qatar.”

With no current status on the DP World Tour, Grenville-Wood is relying on invites from sponsors and the Emirates Golf Federation to compete this season. Having said that, he could guarantee a start in the next tournament by finish inside the top ten in the preceding event.

The ultimate goal for this season? To have membership for the DP World Tour in 2025. To do that, he must either win this season or finish inside the top 21 of the Non-Members Race to Dubai Ranking – he currently sits in 20th.

“Obviously I’m looking to finish top ten this week to secure my spot in the Kenya Open, but my next confirmed event should be one of the South African tournaments or in Singapore,” he said.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in Asia and know the course in Singapore, so it would be great to head back there and play. I think I’d have a good advantage over some of the guys on Tour who haven’t played in that part of the world.”