This week the DP World Tour is again visiting the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah for the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

The 18th hole at Al Hamra Golf Club is a classic make or break hole with the ability to test the nerves of any golfer standing on the tee box with the tournament on the line.

It may be pretty to the eye, but this par 5 final hole measures at 576 yards with one of the four interconnected open-water lagoons running the length of the right hand side. If that wasn’t enough there is out of bounds down the left, with bunkers scattered throughout the length of this Peter Harradine designed layout.

Gulf News exclusively caught up with DP World Tour professional Todd Clements on his insights of the finishing hole.

“Obviously it’s a great hole, it’s had many exciting moments over the years with the Challenge Tour and now DP World Tour here for a few years as well.”

Todd continued “It really depends where you are laying in the tournament, if you have a two shot lead then you would be hugging it up the left hand side and just try to make the score. But obviously if you are trying to push and find the leader then you do have a bit of space down the right, then hopefully that sets up a good angle into the flag with a chance for an eagle or birdie.”

Clements playing his second shot into the 18th hole Image Credit: Harry Grimshaw, Gulf News

Todd’s caddie Ed Fullalove reiterated “If you are two back or one back and have a chance to go for the green within reason you are probably going to have a pop. If you are in the lead and not in the fairway with an iron, then you play it as a three shot hole all day I think.

“We played it yesterday into a breeze and it was a totally different hole so it can all be on the weather.”

Come Sunday afternoon we may see if someone is faced with the risk reward challenge that the 18th hole possess.

Previous Tournament Stats for the 18th hole:

2022 Ras Al Khaimah Championship presented by Phoenix Capital

14th Hardest Hole

Average stroke 4.75

5 Eagles

138 Birdies

228 Pars

27 Bogeys

9 Double Bogeys +

2022 The Ras Al Khaimah Classic