Talence, France: Kevin Mayer set a new world record in the decathlon with 9,126 points at the Decastar event on Sunday to eclipse the previous mark of 9,045 set by American Ashton Eaton.

The Frenchman, who crashed out of last month's European Championships in Berlin after failing to register a mark in the long jump, easily beat the time of 4:49.19 he needed in the concluding 1500m to take the record from Eaton.