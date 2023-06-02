Dubai: Four UAE national team players will get a chance to be part of the elite World Padel League and test their skills with some of the best in the world during the June 8 to 11 event, to be held at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Abdullah Ahli, Abdullah Abdulaziz Abdullah, Fares Aljanahi and Salem Alhouli will join a distinct team in the unique global championship, which offers them the opportunity to compete alongside the world’s finest padel players in the World Padel League, organised in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Calendar.

Abdullah Ahli is the fourth-ranked UAE player joins the Cheetahs' team with a number of remarkable victories. Image Credit: Supplied

Abdullah Ahli, ranked No 4 in the UAE, is a highly skilled player with remarkable victories, including the Nad Al Sheba International Padel Championship, the Arab Champions Cup and the GCC Padel Cup. Ahli joins forces with the Cheetahs team, comprising renowned talents such as Ariana Sanchez and Paula Josemaria, both ranked world No 3. The team also includes sixth-ranked Fernando Belasteguin, No. 7 Maria Virginia Riera, Pablo Lima No. 10, and Miguel Yanguas No. 19. With this exceptional line-up, Abdullah Ahli is set to showcase his talent and compete at the highest level.

Abdullah Abdullah will be demonstrating a commanding presence on the court for Jaguars.

Abdullah Abdulaziz Abdullah is joining the Jaguars, led by the world’s No 1 players Alejandra Salazar Bengoechea and Gemma Triay. Alongside are third-ranked Carlos Daniel Guterres, Franco Stupaczuk (ranked No. 6), No. 19 Jeronimo Gonzalez Luque and Carolina Navarro Bjork (ranked No. 47). Abdullah Abdulaziz Abdullah demonstrates a commanding presence on the court and rightfully holds the sixth position in the country, as per the classification of the UAE Padel Association. Together, they form an exceptional force ready to leave their mark in the world of padel.

Exceptional talent

Fares Aljanahi is the valuable addition to the Panthers. The team boasts an impressive line-up, featuring world-class talents such as No. 1-ranked Agustin Tapia, Arturo Coello and Beatriz Gonzalez, ranked No. 4 and 5, Lucia Sainz and Aranzazu Osoro, both No. 8, and Alejandro Ruiz Granados, ranked No. 14. With his exceptional talent, UAE’s eighth-ranked Fares Aljanahi belongs with top-ranked players.

Fares Aljanahi is one of the important additions for the Panthers in the four-team league. Image Credit: Supplied

Salem Alhouli proudly joins the ranks of the Tigers, accompanied by great players Marta Ortega, ranked No. 6, Francisco Navarro Compan, ranked No. 9, 10th ranked-Victoria Iglesias and No. 12 Federico Chingotto. Additionally, the team boasts the exceptional skills of 11th-ranked Juan Tello and No. 18 Delfina Brea Senesi. Together, they form a powerhouse of talent ready to showcase their prowess on the padel court. Salem Alhouli’s remarkable abilities complement the team’s dynamic, solidifying his place among the elite players in the sport.

Salem Alhouli joins great names in Tigers' ranks. Image Credit: Supplied

The inclusion of accomplished Emirati players, alongside 24 esteemed sports personalities from around the globe, contributes to the vibrant atmosphere that will ignite intense competition among the four teams. Spanning across four days, this inaugural season of the tournament promises an unparalleled experience, blending the excitement of sports with mesmerising musical performances by a constellation of celebrated stars. Prepare for a captivating fusion of athleticism and entertainment that will leave spectators enthralled.

Match schedule:

Day 1 — June 8

2pm: Cheetahs vs Jaguars

6pm: Panthers vs Tigers

Day 2 — June 9

2pm: Cheetahs vs Jaguars

6pm: Panthers vs Tigers

Day 3 — June 10

2pm: Cheetahs vs Jaguars

6pm: Panthers vs Tigers

Day 4 — June 11:

2:00pm: WPL Finals

Concerts:

June 9: Simply Red, 9.30pm

June 10: Nicky Romero, 9:30pm

June 11: Mithoon and friends, 7:00pm

Book your tickets now on Coca-Cola Arena’s official website, Platinum List, and Virgin Megastore. Tickets for Day 1 and Day 4 are at a special rate of Dh99 only and a single ticket is for both the padel matches and the concerts on Day 2 and Day 3.